'Orlando Pirates are alive, fresh, ready & hungry' - Riveiro warns rivals ahead of season finale

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has exuded confidence his team will meet their objectives at the end of the season.

Pirates have won last three league matches

They are chasing Nedbank Cup & Caf CL

Riveiro comments on possibility of hitting their target

WHAT HAPPENED: Riveiro helped Orlando Pirates get their fourth win across all competitions last weekend when he defeated Richards Bay 2-0 in the Premier Soccer League outing.

The win put the Sea Robbers firmly in the driving seat as far as the Caf Champions League race is concerned.

The Spanish tactician insists Bucs are heading in the right direction, and suggested they will secure a continental ticket and secure the Nedbank Cup.

WHAT HE SAID: "It is going to be a successful season in the end. We want to finish well, we want to go all the way in the Nedbank [Cup]," Riveiro told the media.

"The team is alive, the team is fresh, is ready, is hungry. Maybe we are not yet there in the end, but what you can be sure about is that we are going to fight.

"Our opponents are going to find tough opponents until the end [of the season]. And if someone wants to beat us, is going to need a good performance."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With six matches remaining to conclude the ongoing PSL season, Pirates are second on thePSL table with 40 points .

They have a superior goal difference than second-placed SuperSport United and their old rivals Kaizer Chiefs.

Bucs will also play Dondol Stars in the quarter-final of the Nedbank Cup.

WHAT NEXT: Riveiro will now hope to win the remaining league matches to help his team finish second in the PSL.

Pirates are also keen on ensuring they win their second domestic Cup after winning the MTN8.