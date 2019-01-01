Orlando Pirates appoint Zinnbauer as new coach on a three-year-deal

The Buccaneers have confirmed the appointment of a new coach while Dr Irvin Khoza thanked Rhulani Mokwena for his efforts

As they look to overturn their lacklustre performances this season, have appointed a new coach in the form of German manager Josef Zinnbauer.

The Buccaneers announced the appointment on Tuesday afternoon and the club has also confirmed that interim manager Rhuani Mpokena will return to his posts as an assistant coach.

In a statement on the club's official website, Pirates said the 49-year-old replaces Milutin Sredojevic who left the club at the beginning of the current Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Josef Zinnbauer. The 49-year old replaces Micho Sredojević as Head Coach on a three seasons appointment,” Pirates confirmed on the club’s official website.

In addition, chairman Dr Irvin Khoza stated that the former St. Gallen coach in is perfect for the role as he brings important technical skills.

“It is a fine balancing act that goes beyond the all-important technical skills. A coach is tasked to win through others. His ability to keep the team focused, making them work in concert, with minimal lapses is an important requirement,” added Khoza.



“I hope that Josef Zinnbauer is able to hit the deck running. I know I am fully representative of all the Orlando Pirates Supporters in wishing him good luck.

"It is important that we thank Rhulani for the fearless manner in which he stepped up to the plate when the need arose. One of the important lessons leaders learn at the top is about themselves.

"They are called, “Knowing what I know now” lessons. I have no doubt that Rhulani has learnt a lot of those for his betterment and that of the team."

Speaking to the club's website upon his appointment, the former TSV Wendelstein and Henger SV midfielder welcomed the opportunity of coaching the former African champions.

“I welcome the opportunity to lead one of the prestigious clubs on the African continent. I hope under my lead, we are able to return the club to its winning ways,” expressed Zinnbauer.

Meanwhile, the Schwandorf-born coach could be in the touchline when they face Black on December 21 at Orlando Stadium once his work permit is finalised.

Pirates sit sixth on the PSL log table with 17 points from 13 games and Zinnbauer will be tasked with ensuring that the club returns to glory as far as their silverware ambitions are concerned.