Orlando Pirates' appeal of Sukazi matter dismissed by Safa

In April 2022, the Buccaneers were found guilty of “unreasonably” denying the Rockets owner entrance into Orlando Stadium

The Safa Appeals Board has thrown out Orlando Pirates’ case against the Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee’s guilty verdict over the “mishandling” of TS Galaxy boss Tim Sukazi.

This is after ugly scenes were witnessed just before Pirates played the Rockets in a Premier Soccer League match on December 11, 2021.

The Buccaneers' security personnel were captured on camera violently blocking Sukazi from accessing the stadium

After the PSL DC returned a guilty verdict on Pirates in April, the Soweto giants took the matter to the Safa Appeals Board, contesting the decision.

“The matter was an appeal by Orlando Pirates arising from being convicted by the PSL DC in a matter pertaining to the mishandling of the chair of TS Galaxy Tim Sukazi,” said PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu.

“In terms of the rules Pirates were perfectly entitled to lodge an appeal to the Safa Appeals Board if aggrieved by the decision.

“The matter was argued before the appeals board and judgment was reserved. This [Monday] evening that judgment was delivered and the appeal by Orlando Pirates was dismissed.”

Pirates will, however, escape with a wholly suspended fine of R100,000.

“They were sanctioned a monetary fine of R100,000, which is wholly suspended for a period of 12 months on condition that during the period of suspension they are not found guilty of the same offence,” Majavu added

“They were also directed to forfeit the appeal fee and further to send a written apology to the league in which they apologise for the incident, namely the mishandling of Tim Sukazi by their security personnel.

“They were further directed to pay the costs of that sitting and the costs of that Safa Appeals tribunal.”

The Soweto giants went on to beat TS Galaxy 2-0 on that eventful day in December 2021.