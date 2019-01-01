Orlando Pirates apologise to Asante Kotoko over pursuit of Yacouba Songne

Bucs are said to be keen on signing Songne ahead of the 2019/20 campaign which is expected to start in August

have apologised to over their pursuit of striker Yacouba Songne.

This has been disclosed by Kotoko's Communications Director, Lawyer Sarfo Duku, who stated that Bucs wrote to the player without the knowledge of the Ghanaian giants.

Yacouba’s agent, Jesse Jantuah, dismissed reports linking his client with Pirates, but Kotoko have now confirmed the Soweto giants have made contact with the player.

"Before Orlando Pirates wrote to Asante Kotoko, they had written to the player earlier about a week before they wrote to us that he should travel to to familiarise with the team," he told Oyerepa FM.

The 27-year-old player has been heavily linked with the Buccaneers since last month after impressing while playing for Kotoko in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Yacouba, who is a Burkina Faso international, helped Porcupine Warriors reach the group stages of the continental tournament.

"Asante Kotoko got wind of this and wrote to them asking why they did so. They replied apologising for their actions and accepted they erred," he added.

Recent reports indicated that Kotoko had rejected a $300 000 (R4 million) offer from the four-time Premier Soccer League ( ) champions to sign Songne.

It was said that the two-time Caf winners want $600 000 (R8 million) for the highly-rated striker.

Article continues below

"This was a clear case of inducement or better still tapping but we didn't want to create problems for the player," he concluded.

Yacouba, who has been nursing an injury, is yet to play for Kotoko in the ongoing Normalization Committee Special Competition.