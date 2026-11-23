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The Buccaneers have moved swiftly to bolster their squad ahead of the new year by confirming their first major signing for the upcoming January transfer window. The Soweto giants have secured the services of a highly-rated international talent to strengthen their options for the second half of the campaign.

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Buccaneers secure Namibian star for mid-season boost

The Soweto giants used their official social media platforms to break the news to the Ghost, confirming that the technical team has identified the energetic midfielder as a key addition for the future. Doeseb, who has earned a reputation as one of the most promising talents in the region, will join his new teammates at Mayfair once the registration period officially commences in January 2027. This move signals Pirates' intent to maintain their momentum in the Betway Premiership and beyond.

In a statement released via their official X account, the club expressed their excitement about the new arrival. “Orlando Pirates is pleased to announce the signing of Lawrence Doeseb. The 23-year-old will join his new teammates in January 2027 when the transfer window opens,” the club confirmed. This early piece of business allows the player to mentally prepare for the transition to the high-pressure environment of South African football.

The Buccaneers also went out of their way to acknowledge the smooth nature of the negotiations with the player's parent club. “The Club would like to thank African Stars for the professionalism shown throughout the transfer process. We look forward to welcoming Lawrence to the Buccaneers,” the official statement concluded.

Doeseb’s arrival is viewed as a strategic move to ensure the squad has enough depth to handle the heavy fixture schedule that defines the second half of the season. With domestic cup competitions, league and CAF Champions League responsibilities piling up, the Namibian international's versatility in the middle of the park could prove crucial. The technical staff will be hoping he can hit the ground running and integrate quickly into the Pirates system.

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The signing of Doeseb follows a period of scouting where the 23-year-old stood out for his work rate and technical ability.

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For African Stars, the departure of Doeseb represents a significant loss of talent but also highlights their ability to develop players for bigger stages. The club's professional conduct during the talks has been praised, ensuring that the player departs on good terms. It is a testament to the growing scouting networks in Southern Africa that such moves are becoming more frequent between prominent regional leagues.

Pirates fans will be eager to see how Doeseb fits into a midfield that already boasts significant talent and competition.

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As the January window approaches, the focus will now shift to whether Pirates intend to make further additions or if Doeseb is the final piece of the puzzle. For now, the Namibian remains focused on his current duties before making the life-changing move to one of Africa's most historic clubs. The Buccaneers have once again shown they are proactive in the market, securing their targets well in advance of the deadline.