Orlando Pirates announce exit of Administration Manager Mbele

Soweto giants Orlando Pirates have announced the exit of Floyd Mbele as the club's Administration Manager.

Mbele has been on special leave

Rumours had it he had fallen out with management

Bucs make Mbele exit official

WHAT HAPPENED: There were rumours circulating that Mbele had been forced to take special leave after falling out with Orlando Pirates management.

In a recent communication from the Sea Robbers, the administrator has decided to part ways with the team hinting the reports might have been true.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Orlando Pirates have accepted the resignation of the club's Administration Manager Mr. Floyd Mbele," a brief statement from the club to the public read.

"The Club Management wishes him the best in his future endeavours."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbele, alongside Bucs' Director Stanley Tshabalala, played a crucial role in setting up the managerial structure at the club. The duo was also responsible for the recruitment of the technical bench and players.

This is not the first time Mbele is leaving the Buccaneers. The first incident was in August 2011 when he resigned to join Royal Bafokeng Sport as the Managing Director, only for him to make a return back to Pirates.

His exit comes at a time when Jose Riveiro is pushing the team to qualify for the Caf Champions League.

BackpagePix

After winning the MTN8 early in the season, Bucs are targeting the Nedbank Cup. They are in the semis and will play Kaizer Chiefs in their next hurdle.

WHAT NEXT: Mbele will most definitely be hoping to join another Premier Soccer League team in the same capacity.