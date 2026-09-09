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Bheki Mabuza Marumo GallantsBackpagepix
Steve Blues

Orlando Pirates announce 'baller' midfielder transfer as two players go the other way

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates
Marumo Gallants
B. Mabuza
Orlando Pirates vs La Cure Waves SC
La Cure Waves SC
CAF Champions League Qualification
Orlando Pirates vs Durban City
Durban City
Marumo Gallants vs Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
MTN 8 Cup
Transfers

Less than 24 hours after the news broke that the Buccaneers were on the verge of securing a surprise new addition comes the announcement that the deal for the versatile 23-year-old Marumo Gallants midfielder was done, and Daniel Msendami and Abdoulaye Mariko were headed the other way.


In a statement released on the Orlando Pirates website:

Orlando Pirates Football Club is pleased to announce that an agreement has been reached with Marumo Gallants for the permanent transfer of Bheki Mabuza.

The move marks a return to familiar surroundings for Mabuza, who was previously part of the Buccaneers setup.

During his time away from the Club, Mabuza made encouraging progress and impressed. His performances at Gallants convinced the Club that he is ready to return and take the next step in his career.

Meanwhile, the club can also confirm that Daniel Msendami and Abdoulaye Mariko will move in the opposite direction, joining Marumo Gallants on season-long loan agreements.

Yesterday, when the interest in Mabuza was revealed by a Soccer Laduma source he said:

“Pirates have been after him for the past few weeks," he told the publication.

"That boy is a baller. That's why he played so many games last season.

"He plays around the midfield, like he can play as an 8 or 10, and even as a 6," he concluded.

With the move now confirmed, Mabuza will join a competitive midfield department at Orlando Pirates.

His arrival will add significant depth as the club balances domestic commitments with their ambitions in the CAF Champions League.

The Buccaneers have already been active in the market, adding promising talent to their development structures and first-team squad, and Mabuza represents another piece of the puzzle for a side looking to dominate South African football once again in the 2026/27 season.

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