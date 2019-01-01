Orlando Pirates announce 28-man squad for Caf Champions League

Justice Chabalala and Linda Mntambo have not been included in the squad alongside Thabiso Monyane and Tebogo Tlolane

have announced their squad for the 2019/20 Caf campaign.

The Soweto giants qualified for the continental tournament after finishing second on the log last season.

They have since been pitted against Zambian side Green Eagles in the preliminary rounds which will be played over two legs.

Eagles are set to host Bucs this Saturday, while the second leg is scheduled to be played in on Friday, August 23.

Pirates, who won the 1995 Champions League title, reached the group stages last season.

However, Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic's side could not advance to the knockout phase after failing to get enough points to progress.

The winner on aggregate between Pirates and Eagles will take on either KMKM FC of Zanzibar or Angolan champions C.D. Primeiro de Agosto in the first round.

The 28-man squad which has been revealed by the Buccaneers includes new French goalkeeper Joris Delle, who joined the club last month after leaving Dutch giants .

New signings Siphesihle Ndlovu, Fortune Makaringe, Kabelo Dlamini, Frank Mhango, Austin Muwowo, Tshegotso Mabasa, Tebogo Tlolane and Bongani Sam have all been included in the list.

Justice Chabalala and Linda Mntambo have been left out of the squad completely.

Orlando Pirates 28-man squad in full:

Goalkeepers

Delle Joris, Siyabonga Mpontshane, Wayne Sandilands.

Defenders

Asavela Mbekile, Alfred Ndengane, Bongani Sam, Happy Jele, Innocent Maela, Mthokozisi Dube, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Paseka Mako.

Midfielders

Abel Mabaso, Ben Motshwari, Fortune Makaringe, Kabelo Dlamini, Luvuyo Memela, Musa Nyatama, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Thembinkosi Lorch, Tebogo Tlolane, Vincent Pule, Xola Mlambo.

Strikers

Austin Muwowo, Augustin Mulenga, Justin Shonga, Frank Mhango, Tshegofatso Mabasa, Zakhele Lepasa.