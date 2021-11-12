Orlando Pirates and Norwich City set to square off in Esports club friendly

Orlando Pirates will be in action in the Esports Fifa 22 club match on Friday as they take on Norwich City.

The Buccaneers are set to square off with the Premier League club in an international friendly match at 20h00 South African time.



Zaid April and Aasim Lamara will represent Bucs and they will up against Norwich's Kylem Edwards.

April won Pirates' amateur tournament called, Talent Search in August this year and he was then snapped up by the Soweto giants.

The highly-rated professional gamer signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers for the Fifa 22 season and he is now one of the top five players in South Africa.

His teammate, Lamara was ranked number two in South Africa with Xbox for Fifa 21 and he represented the team at the 2020 Fifa eClub World Cup finals.

Lamara is also one of the country's top Fifa 22 players, coming off a 20-0 run on his last weekend league FUT results.

Their opponent, Edwards was the first professional gamer to be recruited by Norwich after launching its esports team which is called 1J Esports in September this year.

On the other hand, Pirates were the first professional football club on the African continent that went full into the esports venture in 2017.

The Buccaneers have played against European teams such as Besiktas JK and AS Roma in international friendly matches in the past.

The Canaries' esports team star Edwards has taken part in prestigious tournaments such as ePremier League and Fifa 21 Global Series EU Xbox Playoffs.

The international friendly game between Pirates and Norwich will be streamed live on the Pirates Twitch TV channel.

For more details check out Pirates' official esports team's Twitter page, EsportsPirates.