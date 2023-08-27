Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns learn next Caf Champions League opponents

Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns’ Caf Champions League opponents for the second preliminary round have been confirmed.

Pirates and Downs are representing the PSL in the Caf CL

Pirates started in the first prelims while Downs begin in the second prelims

Both now know their upcoming opponents

WHAT HAPPENED? The Buccaneers reached this stage after seeing off Djabal Club on a 4-0 aggregate victory in the first preliminary round.

Their Premier Soccer League rivals Masandawana received a bye in that stage and will start their campaign in this last round before the group stage.

Pirates will travel to Botswana to face Jwaneng Galaxy first on September 15 before hosting Morena Romoreboli’s side on September 29.

Downs will face Bumamuru from Burundi and will begin away on September 15 before the home leg two weeks later.

Galaxy reached the second preliminary round by beating Ugandan side Vipers 3-2 on aggregate while Bumamuru were 6-2 aggregate victors over CS Bendje of Gabon.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates are bidding to win the first Champions League title since 1995. This is a huge task for coach Jose Riveiro and his men although they were not much impressive in the first preliminary stage.

For the Brazilians, they would be pushing to succeed where they have been failing in recent seasons.

After enjoying dominance at home, there have been so many expectations on the Tshwane giants to also assert some supremacy in Africa.

WHAT NEXT? A hectic schedule awaits Pirates and Sundowns who will be trying to balance between domestic duties and continental responsibilities.

They will be hoping fatigue will not catch up with them which could give Kaizer Chiefs an edge since the Glamour Boys are only focusing on domestic assignments.