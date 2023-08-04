Orlando Pirates & Kaizer Chiefs out of the race? Tembo reveals team that will challenge Mamelodi Sundowns

Richards Bay coach Kaitano Tembo is adamant SuperSport United can challenge Mamelodi Sundowns for this season's crown.

Supersport have several new faces

Sundowns have been dominating Mzansi football

Tembo makes his case

WHAT HAPPENED: SuperSport have been active in the transfer market and to date they have managed to sign Ronald Pfumbidzai, Phathutshedzo Nange, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Grant Margeman, Washington Arubi, Abdurazak Hamza, Etiosa Ighodaro, Terrence Dzvukamanja, and Siyanda Xulu ahead of the new season.

The Swanky Boys will be playing Richards Bay on Saturday in their first match of the 2023/24 Premier Soccer League campaign.

Tembo, who has coached Matsatsantsa before, insists his former team stands a chance of battling for the league trophy this season and has not mentioned the likes of Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs who have massively strengthened their squads.

WHAT HE SAID: "To be honest in this league, each and every game you play is very difficult," Tembo said ahead of this weekend's game.

"It is not easy to get the three points, so SuperSport is no different. They have spent a lot of money now in the past two seasons and like you mentioned, they should be winning the league, I don’t think there is any excuse for that.

"They should be competing with teams like Sundowns, I don’t think there is any excuse. But at the same time, we have to prepare ourselves properly so that we get positive results," Tembo opined.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Supersport finished the concluded season in the third position and will be representing the country in the Caf Confederation Cup.

They have won the PSL three times and some stakeholders feel they have a chance of getting their fourth this season.

WHAT NEXT: Supersport and Gavin Hunt hope to get their first win on Saturday at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, in Polokwane.