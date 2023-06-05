Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs irk Khanye over Mendieta future - 'Nobody will stop Mamelodi Sundowns in PSL'

Junior Khanye is 'shocked' that Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs are allowing Stellenbosch FC's Junior Mendieta to join Mamelodi Sundowns.

Mendieta scored 10 goals across all competitions

Argentine has been a target for Chiefs

Sundowns favourites to sign him

WHAT HAPPENED: Mendieta had a good 2022/23 Premier Soccer League campaign with Stellies, scoring nine goals and providing eight assists in the league.

Chiefs have been linked with the player for a long time, but recent rumours indicate Sundowns have opened talks with Stellenbosch in their bid to get the attacking midfielder's services.

It is something that has not gone down well with Khanye who believes Masandawana will have no competition in the PSL once more if Pirates and Chiefs let the Argentine join them.

WHAT HE SAID: "Look at the South American players they have brought in the likes of [Gaston] Sirino, [Marcelo] Allende, [Erwin] Saavedra. Sundowns don’t just identify players, especially an international that doesn’t have a spark," Khanye told iDiski Times.

"So good identification for Mamelodi Sundowns but I was looking at either Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates will sign that guy so that there is some competition in the [PSL].

"But if they are going to let Mendieta go to Sundowns what does that tell you? It tells you that there will be competition within Mamelodi Sundowns and the more there is competition at Sundowns nobody will stop them.

"I am very, very shocked to see Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates letting that player go."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite Peter Shalulile's consistency in front of the goal, Cassius Mailula and other players have been also scoring to give the Brazilians an upper hand in the league.

Chiefs and Pirates have not been that impressive when it comes to scoring goals, and it is the reason Khanye is shocked that the Soweto giants have not shown a strong desire for the striker.

WHAT NEXT: If Mendieta joins Downs, Bucs and Amakhosi have to look elsewhere for another playmaker to help them meet their targets next season.