Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs fans react to Soweto Derby in the TKO draw

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Telkom Knockout Cup was made on Tuesday

Even though it was a night with high profile European games to talk about, the Soweto Derby was trending on social media.

Most of the fans ignored the rest of the draw, and only concentrated on one match - against .

Amakhosi fans are ready for revenge after the Carling Black Label Cup defeat to Bucs. Chiefs are flying in the , while Pirates are struggling so their fans are also looking at this as an opportunity to silence the Amakhosi supporters' party.

Both sets of fans are amazed the Soweto Derby is going to be played twice in a row, that is in the league and the Telkom Knockout Cup.

To make this bumper period even more exciting, Chiefs play in the PSL this weekend.

Finally, you'd imagine the Soweto fans will be witnessing this game live at FNB Stadium but Durban and Cape Town fans are hoping they will get to host this spectacle.

Enjoy all the social media comments below. Let's not forget the other three matches in the quarter-finals too.

Three weekends in a row!!!! https://t.co/NvZX9T2NRt — Kaizer Chiefs are Underdogs (@Skhomo23) October 22, 2019

The reaction of the Bucs fans to that #TKO2019 draw....🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 , ingathi babone ispoki. Excuse the pun... pic.twitter.com/wDC8M2E7iJ — Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Velile_Mnyandu) October 22, 2019

Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates

vs Mamelodi Sundowns

vs Arrows

vs — Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) October 22, 2019

Its time for revenge its time to prove who is the best...Soweto Derby



If you go with Kaizer chiefs Retweet



If you go with Orlando Pirates Like...I wanna see something here...

Telkom knockout draw pic.twitter.com/b5ts0liJLr — Artist Trevor Menlyn (@TrevorSidogi) October 22, 2019

We start with Sundowns Sunday we finish off with Pirates #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/tfhVTCxVJk — Mfana pitori🇿🇦 (@ntsheke2) October 22, 2019

Amathambo azobekwa soon ☠️

Venue: FNB stadium

Date: to be announced soon #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/u4ZHAbIkj8 — Saint MJ (@Mpho_Blackstone) October 22, 2019

This #TKO2019 draw couldn't have gone any better. Our whipping boys shame. Now we get to thump them in both cup and league in the space of a fortnight #SowetoDerby bonanza loading pic.twitter.com/9AUUUqGM5w — Perfect Hlongwane (@_wordperfect) October 22, 2019

The last time we saw a Soweto Derby back to back, Chiefs scored six goals.



It was Knowledge Musona and Sthembiso Ngcobo's show, both in Telkom Knockout and Absa premiership. #SowetoDerby #TKO2019 — NKULULEKO SBU DLADLA ✍️📻📺 (@NkuleSbuDladla) October 22, 2019

When it comes to the Soweto derby I don’t make a lot of comments. All stats and whose on form goes straight out of the window. Izobonana on the day of the game. — Thunder thighs (@_TkayM) October 22, 2019