Kaizer Chiefs v Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs fans react to Soweto Derby in the TKO draw

Comments()
Backpagepix
The draw for the quarter-finals of the Telkom Knockout Cup was made on Tuesday

Even though it was a Champions League night with high profile European games to talk about, the Soweto Derby was trending on social media.

Most of the fans ignored the rest of the draw, and only concentrated on one match - Kaizer Chiefs against Orlando Pirates.

Amakhosi fans are ready for revenge after the Carling Black Label Cup defeat to Bucs. Chiefs are flying in the PSL, while Pirates are struggling so their fans are also looking at this as an opportunity to silence the Amakhosi supporters' party.

Editors' Picks

Both sets of fans are amazed the Soweto Derby is going to be played twice in a row, that is in the league and the Telkom Knockout Cup.

To make this bumper period even more exciting, Chiefs play Mamelodi Sundowns in the PSL this weekend.

Finally, you'd imagine the Soweto fans will be witnessing this game live at FNB Stadium but Durban and Cape Town fans are hoping they will get to host this spectacle.

Article continues below

Enjoy all the social media comments below. Let's not forget the other three matches in the quarter-finals too.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Close