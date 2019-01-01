Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs fans react to Soweto Derby in the TKO draw
Even though it was a Champions League night with high profile European games to talk about, the Soweto Derby was trending on social media.
Most of the fans ignored the rest of the draw, and only concentrated on one match - Kaizer Chiefs against Orlando Pirates.
Amakhosi fans are ready for revenge after the Carling Black Label Cup defeat to Bucs. Chiefs are flying in the PSL, while Pirates are struggling so their fans are also looking at this as an opportunity to silence the Amakhosi supporters' party.
Both sets of fans are amazed the Soweto Derby is going to be played twice in a row, that is in the league and the Telkom Knockout Cup.
To make this bumper period even more exciting, Chiefs play Mamelodi Sundowns in the PSL this weekend.
Finally, you'd imagine the Soweto fans will be witnessing this game live at FNB Stadium but Durban and Cape Town fans are hoping they will get to host this spectacle.
Enjoy all the social media comments below. Let's not forget the other three matches in the quarter-finals too.
Sundowns vs Chiefs— Kaizer Chiefs are Underdogs (@Skhomo23) October 22, 2019
Chiefs vs Pirates
Chiefs vs Pirates
Three weekends in a row!!!! https://t.co/NvZX9T2NRt
#TKO2019 @KaizerChiefs vs @orlandopirates 🙏🏼— IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) October 22, 2019
The reaction of the Bucs fans to that #TKO2019 draw....🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 , ingathi babone ispoki. Excuse the pun... pic.twitter.com/wDC8M2E7iJ— Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Velile_Mnyandu) October 22, 2019
October 22, 2019
Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates— Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) October 22, 2019
Chippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns
Supersport United vs Arrows
Maritzburg United vs Highlands Park
Its time for revenge its time to prove who is the best...Soweto Derby— Artist Trevor Menlyn (@TrevorSidogi) October 22, 2019
If you go with Kaizer chiefs Retweet
If you go with Orlando Pirates Like...I wanna see something here...
Telkom knockout draw pic.twitter.com/b5ts0liJLr
We start with Sundowns Sunday we finish off with Pirates #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/tfhVTCxVJk— Mfana pitori🇿🇦 (@ntsheke2) October 22, 2019
Amathambo azobekwa soon ☠️— Saint MJ (@Mpho_Blackstone) October 22, 2019
Venue: FNB stadium
Date: to be announced soon #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/u4ZHAbIkj8
This #TKO2019 draw couldn't have gone any better. Our whipping boys shame. Now we get to thump them in both cup and league in the space of a fortnight #SowetoDerby bonanza loading pic.twitter.com/9AUUUqGM5w— Perfect Hlongwane (@_wordperfect) October 22, 2019
The last time we saw a Soweto Derby back to back, Chiefs scored six goals.— NKULULEKO SBU DLADLA ✍️📻📺 (@NkuleSbuDladla) October 22, 2019
It was Knowledge Musona and Sthembiso Ngcobo's show, both in Telkom Knockout and Absa premiership. #SowetoDerby #TKO2019
When it comes to the Soweto derby I don’t make a lot of comments. All stats and whose on form goes straight out of the window. Izobonana on the day of the game.— Thunder thighs (@_TkayM) October 22, 2019
oh jesus. a soweto derby in the quarter-finals?! #TKO2019 pic.twitter.com/RAdRVWQO9W— Morena (@Mothupiii) October 22, 2019
One of the Soweto Derby should come to @MMStadium 🤔 #TKO2019 pic.twitter.com/FzeypNbeMy— T-SC¤TT🇿🇦 (@Thube_TP) October 22, 2019
PIRATES FANS after seeing they are going to play Kaizer Chiefs in the #TKO2019 quarterfinals #sowetoderby pic.twitter.com/uv45F9a3wm— Brian Nel™ (@nel17brian) October 22, 2019