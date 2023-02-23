Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs alert as agent gives update on Jali's contract situation at Mamelodi Sundowns

Andile Jali's future with Mamelodi Sundowns remains uncertain amid links with Orlando Pirates and their rivals Kaizer Chiefs.

Jali contract with Downs almost ending

Midfielder linked with Chiefs, Pirates

Agent gives latest updates

WHAT HAPPENED: The experienced midfielder has been a rock for Masandawana but his contract puzzle has not been solved.

Jali will be a free agent after the end of the ongoing campaign if the Premier Soccer League defending champions don't extend it.

With the future uncertain, the player's agent Mike Motaab has confirmed the player's destiny will be resolved within two weeks.

WHAT HE SAID: "Obviously, this has been a crazy period for the team. As you know, they are on their way to Egypt [for the Caf Champions League assignment]," Motaab said as quoted by Soccer Laduma.

"When they get back next week, I am hoping to sit down with them and bring finality one way or the other.

"All difficult deals take a long time. We are talking about a serious football club and a serious football player. We are talking about [Andlile] Jali's future, not just a contract. Definitely within the next week, or two [not longer than that]."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since joining Masandawana from Oostende in the 2018/19 season, the defensive midfielder has been a key player.

During that period, the Brazilians have dominated the Premier Soccer League. If his contract at the club is not extended, Soweto heavyweights Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates might pounce on the player to strengthen their midfield.

If either team makes it for Caf Champions League next season, Jali will be vital since he has been a regular in continental assignments.

WHAT NEXT: While Chiefs and Pirates will be playing in Soweto Derby, Jali will be in Egypt taking on Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League game.