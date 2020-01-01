Orlando Pirates and Besiktas JK set to square off in Esports club friendly

The two 85-rated teams will clash in two games and aggregate score will determine the winner

will be back in action in the Esports Fifa 20 friendly club match on Friday.

Bucs are set to square off with Turkish giants JK in a battle between two teams who are known for their traditional black and white colours.

Former striker Muhammad Zaid Patel is set to represent Pirates as he continues to build his reputation as a top professional gamer.

Patel will face off with the Black Eagles' professional Berk Kurt in an eagerly anticipated match which will be played over two legs and aggregate score will determine the winner.

Pirates will be looking to return to winning ways after drawing 3-3 on aggregate with United States side DC United a week ago.

Prior to that, Patel took on Swiss side FC Sion in the Ultimate Quaran-Team Tournament match and Pirates were beaten 4-2 on March 22.

The Soweto giants are using online games to keep local football fans entertained during the current 21-day lockdown as look to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The two games will be streamed live on the Pirates and Besiktas Twitch tv channels.

The first game is scheduled to start at 19:00 South African time.

