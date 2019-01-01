Orlando Pirates already feels like home for Fortune Makaringe

The former Maritzburg United attacker is happy with his effort during Bucs' pre-season

New midfielder Fortune Makaringe is relishing the prospect of making his debut for the team against on Saturday.



The Buccaneers are set to renew their rivalry with Amakhosi in a highly-anticipated Carling Black Label Cup match at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Makaringe, who officially joined the Soweto giants from earlier this month, thanked the club and its fans for giving him a warm welcome.

"I am at home. They have actually welcomed me very well together with the other new players," Makaringe said.



"I would like to thank the supporters as this Carling Black Label Cup is about them.



Makaringe is expected to compete with the likes of Musa Nyatama, Ben Motshwari and Xola Mlambo in Bucs' midfield.



"As soon as they (the club) announced (my arrival), the positive response the fans gave me made me feel like a Buccaneer as I have always wanted to be a Buccaneer," he added.



"So, having attended the two pre-season camps (with Pirates), things have gone well for me.



The 26-year-old player will be on the bench when Bucs take on Amakhosi with the supporters having the power to make substitutions.

"I'm hoping I will get a chance to make my debut against the rivals (Chiefs) because it is never a friendly match (when the two teams clash)," he admitted.



"Whether it is the supporters or coaches' choice, I'm looking forward to the game."



Makaringe will be amongst nine new signings, who will be keen to make their debuts in the Soweto Derby clash.





