Orlando Pirates: After putting Kaizer Chiefs in place, can AmaZulu do the same to Bucs?

Having been involved in an off-the-field wrangle with Kaizer Chiefs, AmaZulu now turn their attention to the other Soweto giants, Orlando Pirates.

Since Sandile Zungu took over the club two seasons back, AmaZulu have quickly risen up the PSL pecking order. With Benni McCarthy in charge, they finished second in the league last term, and have done well so far in the Caf Champions League.

And so when it emerged that Kaizer Chiefs were looking to offload some of their unwanted players on Usuthu, in exchange for Siyethemba Sithebe, Zungu launched a scathing attack on Amakhosi.

Clearly, the Usuthu boss was irked about his club being treated as a PSL minnow.

Having dealt with Chiefs off the field, Sunday's match against Pirates now gives the AmaZulu side the chance to show that their chairman's outcry was warranted, by proving they can take on and beat South Africa's biggest clubs, even away from home.

Of course, Sunday's result won't define Usuthu's resurgence as a club, but with each victory against the big sides, their status gets further cemented. It also keeps them in with a good shot at silverware this season.

Former Sea Robbers players back to haunt Bucs

The likes of Luvuyo Memela, Augustine Mulenga, Thabo Qalinge and Xola Mlambo are all former Pirates players who have flourished since moving to AmaZulu and may feel they have a point to prove.

It's of course not only those on the field who have ties with Pirates from their earlier careers, but also three members of the technical bench - head coach Benni McCarthy, and assistant coaches Moeneeb Josephs and Siyabonga Nomvethe.

There's always a bit more zest and spice when individuals come up against their former employers, and it's likely that McCarthy and co's desire and intensity for victory, could rub off on their players.

It could be a tough afternoon for the Buccaneers as AmaZulu, these days themselves hoping to be counted among the big guns of SA football, begin their hunt for the Nedbank Cup trophy, which would underline their status as a growing and real force to be reckoned with in the PSL.