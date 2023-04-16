Dondol Stars co-coach Khuliso Rashamuse was irked by an Orlando Pirates official who allegedly negatively impacted Sphamandla Gumede.

Gumede has been influential for Dondol Stars

ABC Motsepe outfit fell against Pirates in Nedbank Cup

Rashamuse unhappy with Bucs

WHAT HAPPENED: An Orlando Pirates official allegedly tampered with Dondol Stars keeper Gumede's drinking water, an action that according to Rashamuse, negatively impacted the custodian in Saturday's Nedbank Cup quarter-final clash.

The Stars bench was not amused with the incident and rose in confrontation.

The co-coach insisted that was not expected from Bucs since the goalkeeper had a problem and needed his water nearby.

The ABC Motsepe team exited the annual competition after a 5-4 loss on penalties following a 1-1 draw in regulation and extra time.

WHAT HE SAID: "Gumede had a water bottle by the goalposts and it was just pure, pure water. So the cadre there from Orlando Pirates I don’t know his name but that was very disgusting, you don’t do that," Rashamuse told the media.

"Because you know this is a game of tempers we end up losing our tempers and respect. Spha has asthma. So if he doesn’t have the pump he needs the water that’s why I was angry.

"He went there and took the water bottle, now the game is on and Spha is focusing on the guy that was doing that. That was a total zero for me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates can now dream of winning another silverware this season after securing MTN8 early in the season.

Dondol should be happy with their progress in the competition which might positively impact their season.

With defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns out, the Sea Robbers can fancy their chances of winning the annual competition.

WHAT NEXT: Pirates can now focus on the Caf Champions League push waiting for the dates of the Nedbank Cup semis to be set.