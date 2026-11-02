Orlando Pirates' Abdeslam Ouaddou invokes 'my friend' Thierry Henry to explain his approach to coaching - 'He was told four or five goals was not enough'

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Orlando Pirates head coach has lifted the lid on his high-intensity coaching methods, citing the mentality of his friend and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry as a primary influence. The Moroccan tactician, who has become a focal point for his animated touchline displays, believes that a relentless pursuit of perfection is the only way to succeed at a club of the Buccaneers' stature.

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The drive for excellence at Mayfair

Abdeslam Ouaddou has wasted little time in making his mark on the Betway Premiership, not just through tactical shifts but through a visible, raw passion on the touchline. Following Orlando Pirates' hard-fought 2-1 victory over Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby, the coach addressed the scrutiny regarding his emotional reactions. For Ouaddou, the pressure of leading one of Africa’s most storied institutions requires a personality that refuses to settle for mediocrity. He views his role as more than just a strategist; he sees himself as a guardian of the club's standards, pushing his squad to mirror his own competitive fire.

The former Fulham defender explained that his transition from a nearly two-decade playing career into management has only intensified his desire to win. This transition has brought with it a realization that the comfort zone is the enemy of progress in professional football. When a coach takes the reins at a club like Pirates, every gesture and every shout is amplified by the expectations of millions of supporters. Ouaddou insists that his demeanour is a by-product of his investment in the club's success and his belief that the players are capable of reaching a higher ceiling than they currently occupy.

“It’s not easy to do this job. When you played for 17 years and then decide to become a coach, especially at a big club like Pirates, you want the best for your team and your club. I am driven by excellence,” the Moroccan tactician explained during his post-match reflections. His comments highlight the weight of responsibility felt by those in the hot seat at Orlando Stadium, where winning is expected and the manner of victory is often just as important as the three points themselves. For Ouaddou, the emotional toll of the derby was merely a reflection of the standards he demands from himself and his staff daily.

The Thierry Henry blueprint for success

To further illustrate his philosophy, Ouaddou drew a compelling parallel with his friend and former France international Thierry Henry. The Pirates boss recalled a specific anecdote from Henry’s upbringing that shaped the striker into one of the greatest players in the history of the game. It is this culture of "never enough" that Ouaddou is attempting to transplant into the Pirates dressing room. He believes that the path to the top is paved with a refusal to be satisfied, even after impressive individual performances or collective victories on the pitch.

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“I had my friend Thierry Henry here [at the derby match]. I was reading his book and he said his father was never happy when he was young, playing in a youth team in Paris. I think in Clairefontaine, he was scoring four or five goals and when he came home, he was expecting his father to congratulate him, but he was told it was not enough. He was telling him he should score more. So, I’d like to push my players for excellence, to be better and better. As a big brother and a coach, you want the best for the players, but of course, on the side, you can see the emotion of someone who wants to win,” he told iDiski Times.

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This mentality serves as a roadmap for Ouaddou’s interactions with his current squad. By referencing Henry’s experiences at the prestigious Clairefontaine academy, the Pirates coach is signalling that talent alone is insufficient without a ruthless psychological edge. He wants his players to understand that a brace or a hat-trick should not be the end of their ambition, but rather a benchmark to be exceeded in the next fixture. This "big brother" approach combines stern discipline with a genuine desire to see his players reach the elite levels of the game, much like Henry did during his legendary stints at Arsenal and Barcelona.

Managing the psychological weight of expectation

While his high-octane approach has yielded results in the derby, Ouaddou is self-aware enough to recognize that not every player responds to intensity in the same manner. Modern coaching requires a nuanced understanding of sports psychology, and the Pirates manager is conscious of the different "profiles" within his dressing room. He acknowledges that while some individuals thrive under the heat of a coach’s visible frustration, others may find the constant demand for more to be a daunting prospect that requires careful navigation and support from the technical team.

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The challenge for the Buccaneers' technical bench is to balance this pursuit of excellence with the mental well-being of a diverse squad. Ouaddou is adamant that part of a player's development at the highest level involves learning how to process and utilize the coach's emotions. He views the pressure of the Soweto derby not as a burden, but as a necessary environment for growth. In his eyes, if a player can withstand the scrutiny and the demands of a passionate coach, they are better equipped to handle the hostile atmospheres of continental competition and the rigours of a title race.

“In some players, depending on their profile, my emotion can push them to be the best and for some who have a weak mentality, when they see the emotion of the coach, they can be surprised, but high level is a lot of emotions and pressure. And you have to manage these emotions,” Ouaddou concluded. This candid assessment suggests that the Pirates squad will continue to be pushed to their limits as long as the Moroccan is at the helm. With the echoes of Henry’s legendary work ethic ringing in his ears, Ouaddou is clearly determined to ensure that "enough" is a word rarely used at Mayfair.