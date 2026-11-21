Share Follow GOAL on Google

The Buccaneers head coach has leapt to the defence of Gavin Hunt, dismissing the long-standing narrative that the Stellenbosch FC veteran utilises outdated tactical methods. As the two sides prepare for a high-stakes Carling Knockout semi-final, Ouaddou insisted that Hunt’s pragmatic approach is simply a quest for efficiency in a world obsessed with aesthetic perfection.

Advertisement

Challenging the old-school narrative

Orlando Pirates tactician Abdeslam Ouaddou has spoken out against the common perception of Gavin Hunt as an "old-school" coach whose methods belong to a bygone era. Hunt, a four-time league winner with a wealth of silverware including the Nedbank Cup, MTN8, and Carling Knockout, has often been criticised for his direct, physical style and a perceived lack of emphasis on modern video analysis. Despite these labels, Ouaddou believes the Stellenbosch mentor remains one of the sharpest minds in the South African game, arguing that his results speak louder than any tactical trends favored by modern theorists.

The Moroccan coach highlighted that the footballing public has become conditioned to demand a very specific, possession-heavy style of play, which often leads to unfair judgements of managers who prefer a more pragmatic route to victory.

“The football that coach Gavin Hunt is playing is efficient football. Of course, with modern football, most people are expecting Manchester City, Barcelona, everybody wants to see,” Ouaddou told journalists at the PSL headquarters in Johannesburg, as quoted by FarPost. “But football sometimes is about scoring more goals than the opponent and trying to find the shortest way to get to the goal. I think in that area, with the experience that Gavin Hunt has, people can sometimes find some words to say that he is old-school. Myself, I don’t think like that. I still think that he is a very good coach in the PSL. One of the most experienced coaches.”

A tactical battle of familiarity

This weekend’s Carling Knockout semi-final marks the latest chapter in a growing rivalry between Ouaddou and Hunt, who is currently 62 years old. The Pirates boss has maintained an impressive record against the veteran, having never suffered a defeat across their previous three encounters.

Advertisement Advertisement

The trend of dominance continued into May 2026, when Ouaddou once again led Pirates to a 2-0 win over Hunt, who had by then transitioned to his current role at Stellenbosch. This familiarity with Hunt’s setup has given Ouaddou a blueprint for success, but he remains wary of the threat posed by a coach who has spent three decades in the dugout.

Related Topics

“He knows exactly how to handle any team in the PSL. We will have to find solutions. I think last season, in a very crucial game, we found solutions to counter his tactics,” Ouaddou explained during his pre-match press conference. The coach is clearly preparing for a high-intensity encounter, acknowledging that Stellenbosch will likely deploy an aggressive press designed to disrupt the Buccaneers' rhythm. By focusing on Hunt's efficiency rather than his perceived lack of modernity, Ouaddou is ensuring his players do not underestimate the physical and direct challenge that awaits them on Saturday afternoon.

Finding solutions for the semi-final

As the two teams prepare to walk out in Durban, the tactical battle will likely centre on how Pirates can break down a disciplined Stellenbosch block. Hunt has a reputation for building teams that are difficult to penetrate, often relying on a compact defensive shape and quick transitions.

Advertisement

The Buccaneers will need to match the aggression of their opponents if they are to advance to the final. Ouaddou noted that his team must be ready for a direct style of play that aims to bypass the midfield and put pressure on the defensive line immediately. His respect for Hunt’s longevity in the PSL suggests he expects a masterclass in tactical discipline from the veteran. Despite the external noise surrounding Hunt's methods, Ouaddou is approaching the game with the mindset that he is facing one of the most capable and resourceful managers in South African football history.

“Again, in this game, we will have to find solutions on how to imbalance that team’s block. Very aggressive when pressing and, of course, some direct football as well, how we can handle and match his direct football. I think we will have some solutions, and we will see during the game,” Ouaddou concluded. With kick-off scheduled for 15:30, all eyes will be on whether the "efficient" football of Hunt can finally overcome the tactical hurdles set by Ouaddou, or if the Pirates coach will continue his unbeaten run against one of the league's most decorated figures.