Orlando Pirates a threat to Kaizer Chiefs' PSL title ambitions - Seale

The retired defender has credited the Buccaneers for their resurgence and warned Amakhosi

With the Premier Soccer League ( ) title race in full swing, former defender Rudolph Seale believes the emergence of is a threat to the log leaders.

Amakhosi currently top the standings with 45 points, and the Buccaneers now have 36 points and moved up to second positions, something the retired defender is delighted with.

While Seale believes coach Josef Zinnbauer’s side are a threat, he has urged the Naturena-based club to have mental strength because the two PSL giants will push each other.

“I’m glad it’s happening, they will start pushing one another you see. You see when somebody comes closer behind you and brings a threat, it kills the comfort zone,” Seale told FarPost.

“I think it’s a wake-up call now to say you know what, whatever points they are leading with it’s nothing now. So, I’m glad Pirates now they are pushing them.

“Concerning their form, they are a threat now. I think it’s a get-up moment for Kaizer Chiefs. You know if you have somebody threatening you, if you are weak you will be down mentally.

“But if you are strong you should take it positively and says you know what, these are the people who used to wake us up you see for us to grow than to be followed by nobodies. That’s if you wanna grow as a brand.”

Having clinched six PSL wins on the trot, the 208/19 runners-up have leapfrogged reigning champions who are now third with 35 points.

Pirates are yet to lose under the German manager as they have only drawn once but with their form picking up at the right time, the league race is set to go down to the wire.

However, with now set to focus on their domestic assignments following their Caf Confederation Cup exit, the Clever Boys will also look to have a say in the race as they hope to turn games in hand into points.

Coach Gavin Hunt’s men will face off against Black on Thursday as they look to close the 15-point gap opened by Chiefs.