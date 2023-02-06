Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has lauded Orlando Pirates suggesting their level is that of a Caf Champions League team.

Downs defeated Pirates 1-0 on Saturday

Mokwena impressed by Sea Robbers' improvement

Insists title race is not yet over.

WHAT HAPPENED: Mokwena insists it was not an easy game against Bucs away at Orlando Stadium, despite emerging 1-0 victors.

Cassius Mailula converted a Themba Zwane assist after just seven minutes to help Masandawana walk home with maximum points and make a huge step towards their sixth consecutive Premier Soccer League title.

Mokwena has likened the clash with an away Champions League game, underlining the strength of the Sea Robbers.

The 36-year-old further insists the league is not yet gone despite them leading by a big margin.

WHAT HE SAID: "No, [the league has not been won] I wish it was, but we have got so much work to do and so many games to play," Mokwena said as quoted by IOL.

"There are still nine games to play this season and we must respect every opponent. It is going to be difficult, but the same way we respected the 21 games, we have to respect the nine with due diligence.

"We played against a very good side. This could have easily been regarded as an away clash in our Champions League campaign.

"We struggled to keep clean sheets there but we didn't give a lot of chances against Pirates, except on set-pieces. For sure, they had good situations."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns are currently on 55 points from 21 games, 23 more than second-placed SuperSport United.

After playing Pirates, who are fourth with 28 points, Masandawana will play Richards Bay in the Nedbank Cup on Tuesday. They will then focus on Group B Champions League assignments against Al Hilal Omdurman, Coton Sport, and Al Ahly.

WHAT NEXT: After the domestic Cup and continental assignments, the next stop for the Brazilians in the PSL will be away against Stellenbosch.