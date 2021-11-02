Orlando Pirates 2-1 Sekhukhune United: Bucs bounce back ahead of Soweto derby vs Kaizer Chiefs

Orlando Pirates came from a goal down to beat Sekhukhune United 2-1 in a league match at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday evening.

It was the Sea Robbers’ first league win in five fixtures, following a 3-1 victory over Chippa United back on September 18

After a frustrating evening for Pirates co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids - who watched their side dominate large passages of the game only to be caught with a smash-and-grab effort from the visitors, late goals from Linda Mntambo and Kabelo Dlamini turned things around for home side ahead of the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

With Sekhukhune United happy to sit back and absorb the pressure, Bucs struggled to create any openings on goal in the early minutes, despite the hosts enjoying the bulk of the ball possession.

When the Sea Robbers did finally have a chance on goal, in the 24th minute, it was via opposition defender Nyiko Mobbie - while trying to deal with Bandile Shandu's cross, the Bafana Bafana right-back deflected the ball towards his own goal and was fortunate to be bailed out by his goalkeeper, Toaster Nsabata.

A couple of minutes later there was another chance for Bucs as Collins Makgaka's 20-yard shot was deflected over the bar by Edwin Gyimah, the Sekhukhune centre-back who used to play for Pirates.

At the other end, Sekhukhune had a chance in the 34th minute when Pirates keeper Siyabonga Mpontshane came rushing out his box to intercept a pass, heading the ball into the path of Chibuike Ohizu, whose attempted lob was not far off.

Despite continuing to enjoy the better of play, the home side found themselves conceding the opening goal in the 41st minute when Gyimah picked out Seth Parusnath, who combined nicely with Ohizu to leave the Bucs central defenders for dead before finishing with a sublime curling effort.





The Buccaneers should have levelled the scoreline in first half added time, but after a free kick into the Sekhukhune box was only cleared as far as Makgaga, the former Baroka midfielder sent a 12-yard shot wide of the mark.

After a tightly balanced start to the second half, the next chance fell the way of the visitors when substitute Prince Nxumalo’s half volley from just outside the box flashed narrowly wide on the hour mark.

Pirates meanwhile continued to enjoy plenty of the ball but struggled to penetrate the Sekhukhune defence.

Article continues below

When there was a chance, for Terrence Dzvukamanja on 73 minutes, Nsabata made a breathtaking save to stop the Zimbabwean scoring with a bicycle kick.



The hosts finally had the breakthrough they were looking for when Mntambo netted from the penalty spot in the 76th minute after Mako’s cross had been deemed to have hit the arm of a sliding Ryan de Jongh.

Just a minute later Bucs had what turned out to be the winner when Kabelo Dlamini picked up the ball on the edge of the Sekhukhune box after Abel Mabaso had won possession, and expertly curled it into the back of the net.

Dzvukamanja should have added a third goal on 90 minutes after some good work by Deon Hotto, but with the goal at his mercy, he struck the crossbar.