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The Soweto giants climbed to the top of the table with a 2-0 victory over Lamontville Golden Arrows, decided by two dramatic late goals. Abdeslam Ouaddou’s tactical persistence eventually overcame Mandla Ncikazi’s stubborn defensive block in the final minutes at the Orlando Amstel Arena.

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This match served as a classic study in tactical patience versus defensive organisation. Abdeslam Ouaddou entered the contest seeking to exploit the wide areas through high-volume crossing and positional rotations, aiming to sustain pressure on a Lamontville Golden Arrows side that has struggled for form. The objective for the Buccaneers was clear: dominate the ball, pin the opposition back, and use the technical quality of Oswin Appollis to unlock a low block. By recording 62% possession and 26 shots, the home side effectively dictated the tempo for the duration of the 90 minutes.

Conversely, Mandla Ncikazi prepared his Golden Arrows side for a rearguard action. Recognising the gulf in individual quality, the visitors focused on horizontal compactness, forcing Pirates into low-value shots from distance. Their plan was to frustrate the league leaders and transition quickly through Junior Dion. For 89 minutes, this tactical gamble appeared to be paying dividends as they restricted the hosts to few clear-cut openings despite the sheer volume of pressure. However, as fatigue set in, the tactical discipline required to maintain such a shape wavered, allowing Pirates to snatch the result at the death.

Orlando Pirates's tactical setup

Abdeslam Ouaddou deployed his side in a fluid 4-2-3-1 formation that frequently morphed into a 2-3-5 during sustained periods of attack. The build-up play was heavily reliant on the centre-back pairing of Lebone Seema and Sbangani Zulu, who pushed high to the halfway line, acting as the primary distributors. This allowed the full-backs, particularly Nkosikhona Ndaba on the left, to overlap and create 2v1 situations against the Arrows' wide midfielders. The pressing trigger was almost always the first pass into the visitors' midfield; Mthetheleli Mthiyane was aggressive in closing down the space to ensure the ball was won back quickly.

The creative hub was undoubtedly Oswin Appollis, who operated in the 'number ten' role but frequently drifted into the half-spaces to drag defenders out of position. Pirates utilised a "circulate and probe" pattern, moving the ball from flank to flank to tire the Arrows' defensive shift. While Evidence Makgopa provided a physical focal point, the tactical intent was to create chaos through late runs from deep. This was evident in the stats, with 33 touches in the opposition box, though they struggled with efficiency until the final minutes. The defensive shape remained a high line, trusting Sipho Chaine to act as a sweeper-keeper to snuff out any long-ball counter-attacks.

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Lamontville Golden Arrows's tactical setup

Mandla Ncikazi opted for a rigid 4-3-3 structure that functioned more as a 4-5-1 in the defensive phase. The primary objective was to deny Orlando Pirates access to the central corridors. Siphesile Msomi and Ronaldo Van Neel played pivotal roles as the "shuttlers" in midfield, tasked with tracking the runs of Pirates' attacking midfielders and supporting their full-backs. Arrows rarely engaged in a high press, instead setting a mid-block trigger once the ball entered the middle third. This forced Pirates into 14 shots from outside the box, a key metric of Ncikazi's success in protecting the danger zone for the majority of the match.

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In possession, the visitors were direct, looking to bypass the Pirates' press with long balls towards Junior Dion. They lacked a secondary outlet, which often led to the ball coming straight back at them. However, they did manage 22 touches in the opposition box, suggesting that when they did break, they did so with intent. Ayanda Jiyane led the defensive line with distinction, organising the back four to maintain a shallow depth, which successfully neutralised Makgopa’s threat behind the line. The yellow card for Philani Khumalo just before half-time, however, signaled the growing pressure on their defensive stability.

The tactical chess match

The deciding factor in this tactical battle was the depth of the Orlando Pirates squad and Ouaddou’s willingness to wait for the right moment to shift his attacking profile. While Ncikazi won the battle for nearly 90 minutes by restricting Pirates to an xG of 1.90 from 26 shots—a relatively low quality-per-shot ratio—he ultimately lost the war of attrition. The mismatch occurred in the final ten minutes when the physical exertion of defending in a deep block took its toll on the Arrows' concentration.

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Pirates' ability to maintain a high technical level even in the 90th minute proved too much. The breakthrough came from a moment of verticality that bypassed the tired Arrows midfield, with substitute Boitumelo Radiopane finally finding the space that had been denied to Makgopa all afternoon. Once the visitors were forced to chase the game and abandon their compact shape, the tactical structure collapsed, leading to the second goal in stoppage time. Ouaddou's decision to keep his team playing wide and stretching the pitch horizontally eventually tore the seams of the Arrows' 4-5-1.

In-game adjustments

The most significant tactical shifts came through the substitution window. Ouaddou was forced into an early change, bringing on Thalente Mbatha for Thapelo Mokobodi after just 16 minutes. Mbatha proved to be a tactical upgrade, providing better ball retention and eventually assisting the opening goal. At the 65-minute mark, Ouaddou made a triple substitution, replacing his entire front line and a full-back. This injected fresh energy and varied the attacking angles; specifically, the introduction of Radiopane changed the movement in the box from static to dynamic.

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Ncikazi responded with his own changes at the 67-minute mark, attempting to refresh his wide areas and maintain the defensive intensity. However, the removal of Junior Dion for Nhlanhla Gasa reduced the visitors' ability to hold the ball up, effectively inviting even more pressure. The final adjustment by Ouaddou—bringing on Bheki Mabuza in the 79th minute—was a masterstroke. Mabuza, nominally a defender, provided a physical presence that confused a tiring Arrows backline, and he was perfectly placed to secure the 2-0 result in the 94th minute after being assisted by the tireless Appollis. These tweaks ensured that while the starting plan was frustrated, the finishing plan was unstoppable.

Conclusion

Ultimately, Orlando Pirates' victory was a triumph of squad depth and sustained tactical pressure. Ncikazi’s Golden Arrows were excellent in their execution of a low-block 4-3-3 for the vast majority of the game, but they were eventually undone by the "finisher" role of Radiopane and Mabuza. Ouaddou’s proactive substitutions and the decision to maintain a high-possession, high-width game plan wore down the visitors' resistance. The tactical patience of the Buccaneers ensured they stayed composed until the 90th minute, proving why they are currently the pace-setters in the Premier Soccer League.