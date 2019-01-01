Orlando Pirates 2-0 Black Leopards: Lorch scores as Bucs extend lead at the top of PSL standings

Luvuyo Memela broke the deadlock for Bucs with a stunning free-kick, before Thembinkosi Lorch sealed the hosts' victory with a header

extended their lead at the top of the Premier Soccer League ( ) standings with a 2-0 victory over Black in a match which was played on Wednesday.



Thembinkosi Lorch, Thabo Qalinge and Marshall Munetsi made their return to the startring line-up as Milutin Sredojevic made three changes to the team that faced and beat Wits 1-0 win over the weekend.

Dylan Kerr decided to drop goalkeeper King Ndlovu, who had conceded three times during Lidoda Duvua's 3-1 defeat to in the Limpopo Derby clash on Sunday and he was

replaced by Rotshidzwa Muleka.

The visitors came into the match having failed to keep a clean sheet in their last three league games having conceded a whooping eight goals in the process.

Pirates dominated the early exchanges of the game as they looked to carve out clear cut openings in the Leopards defence.



However, Lidoda Duvha resorted to sitting deep and defend with the likes of Karabo Tshepe and Pentjie Zulu looking to use their pace whenever they launched counter attacks.

The Buccaneers kept probing and they were awarded a free-kick on the edge of the box after Happy Jele was fouled by Chris Katjiuku.

Luvuyo Memela then stepped up and beat Muleka with a curling effort from the set-piece to make it 1-0 to Pirates eight minutes before the half-hour mark.

Leopards tried to respond with a goal as they pushed forward in numbers with former marksman Mwape Musonda spearheading their attack.

However, Pirates stood firm at the back and the score was 1-0 to the hosts at the interval with their main striker Justin Shonga having missed a glorious opportunity from close range.



The Buccaneers continued to attack after the restart as they searched for more goals, but they struggled to creative clear cut chances.

Article continues below

Sredojevic then introduced crafty midfielder Vincent Pule, who has netted six league goals for Pirates this season, as the hosts looked to double their lead.

Leopards were forced to attack in numbers in search of the equalizing goal, but they were left vulnerable at the back and they were punished by Lorch.

The international scored with a header with the Lidoda Duvha defence exposed in the 79th minute and the goal sealed Pirates' 2-0 win over Leopards.



Pirates, who have scored the majority of their goals (29.4%) in the final 15 minutes of their league games this season, opened a three-point lead at the top of the standings, while Leopards remained 12th on the log.