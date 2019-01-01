Orji Okwonkwo named Montreal Impact Most Valuable Player of the Year

The Bologna loanee has been rewarded for his outstanding displays in his debut season with the Canadian outfit

Major League Soccer ( ) outfit have named 's Orji Okwonkwo as their Most Valuable Player of the Year, winning the Giuseppe-Saputo Trophy.

The forward joined the Montreal-based club on a temporary deal in February from club until December 2019.

Okwonkwo instantly made himself a key part of Wilmer Cabrera's squad and thus, ended Ignacio Piatti's dominance who has won the top club award for the last four seasons.

The 21-year-old contributed eight goals and two assists in 28 matches across all competitions, the most by any Montreal Impact player in his debut season since Didier Drogba notched in 11 goals in 2015.

On Sunday, the Nigeria youth international helped the Saputo Stadium outfit end the 2019 MLS campaign in the ninth spot with his goal and an assist in their 3-0 win over .

Okwonkwo is joined in the honorary recognition by former defender Bacary Sagna who was named Montreal Impact Defensive Player of the Year.