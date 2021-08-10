Original Soweto derby: Why Orlando Pirates nor Swallows FC can afford to lose

The Birds qualified for the tournament by finishing in sixth position, in what was their first season back in the top flight after five years out

For differing reasons, victory in Saturday evening's MTN8 quarter-final clash at the Orlando Stadium is crucial for both Orlando Pirates and Swallows FC.

Pirates secured their berth in the MTN8 with a third-placed spot last season.

It was, however, a somewhat strange campaign for the Sea Robbers - while they won the 2020 MTN8 and earned a top-three league finish, there was still a lingering feeling of unease among a fair portion of the supporters, who were not always happy with coach Josef Zinnbauer's playing style, tactics and selections.

And while the MTN8 was won back in December last year, more fresh in mind are the memories of the end of the league season - back in May, when AmaZulu managed a second-placed finish to snatch away Pirates' participation in the Caf Champions League.

Bucs in danger of falling behind fierce rivals Kaizer Chiefs?

Pirates fans would have watched with a certain degree of envy as Chiefs went all the way to last season's Caf Champions League final. Being denied the chance to match Amakhosi this season would have stung some fans, and instead, Bucs will be participating in the less prestigious Confederation Cup.

And then there's what appears from the outside to be a lack of intent in the transfer window from Pirates, while Chiefs have made a handful of marquee signings.

Pirates’ confirmed signings - Kwanda Mngonyama and Bandile Shandu from Maritzburg United, Goodman Mosele (Baroka FC) and Monnapule Saleng (Free State Stars), will not have gotten the supporters licking their lips in anticipation.

In fact, it’s not very likely any of the new men will even force their way into Saturday’s starting XI for the match against Swallows, known as the original Soweto derby.

These factors, together with the Bucs' fans reluctance to get fully behind Zinnbauer's team, mean that any early season slip-ups could put the club on the back foot very quickly. And from there it could be a slippery slope trying to keep pace with the likes of Mamelodi Sundowns this season.

Second season struggles?

Brandon Truter’s Swallows side punched far above their weight last season and did superbly to finish sixth on their return to the PSL after a half a decade’s absence.

However, as the season went on, there were signs that the honeymoon period had faded a bit, and it’s possible the club may come back down to earth with a bit of a bump this season.

That’s partly because the success of last season has come at a price – the Birds have had some of their top stars poached away, including Njabulo Ngcobo, Kgaogelo Sekgota and Sifiso Hlanti, all of whom signed for Chiefs.

A poor start to the season could unsettle the team further and doubts could creep in, it could be an uphill battle from then on.

Conversely, Truter would no doubt love to prove the doubters wrong and showcase his ability to put together a competitive team from comparatively limited resources (when compared to the big guns of the PSL), and one thing will be for sure, if Pirates are to win, they’re going to have to fight tooth and nail against what is always a plucky, physical Swallows outfit.