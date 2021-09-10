Original Soweto derby: How Swallows’ rise highlights Orlando Pirates’ demise

The Buccaneers, without a win this season, host the Birds in a league match scheduled for a 15:00 kick-off at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday

While Swallows FC appear a club on the up, fellow Soweto side Orlando Pirates seem to be floundering.

Based on recent results between the two sides - two 1-1 league draws last season and a 2-1 win for Swallows in this season's MTN8, a match played just three weeks back - it's arguably Swallows who are favourites for Saturday.

When considering that Swallows were languishing in the third (semi-professional) tier of South African football just a few years back, following their relegation from the PSL in 2014, it's a phenomenal achievement how far they've come in such a short space of time.

It's a testament to investor Panyaza Lesufi and later David Mogashoa, the chairman, that the club was able to rise out of the ashes, and shows what can be achieved with sound and sensible management from the top down.

It's also notable that Swallows' resurgence - they finished sixth last season (their first back in the top flight) has been achieved with minimal fuss and without a massive amount of spending in the transfer market. The signings they have made have been clever, a great blend of experience and energetic youth eager to impress.

Head coach Brandon Truter epitomes the club's down-to-earth, no-nonsense approach and his ability to bring together a tight, united squad has yielded dividends. That Swallows saw some of their best players from last season departing the club, yet remain as competitive as ever, is thanks to the spirit Truter has instilled.

While the Birds have won two and drawn one match this season, Pirates have lost one and drawn two (league and cup).

And for all their spending in the transfer market over the past few years, they don't look likely to challenge for the league title any time soon - by the time the current season ends in May 2022, it will have been a decade since the Sea Robbers last won the championship.

And while winning the MTN8 trophy last season at least offered something to cheer about, that competition does not carry the same weight as the other cup competitions nor the league title. Being pipped to the second spot on the table by AmaZulu right at the end of last season and losing the chance to play in the Caf Champions League would also have stung Bucs fans.





Coaches have come and gone in recent seasons and the club is yet to make it clear whether the caretaker coaches, Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids, are in charge on an interim basis or may be handed the reigns more permanently. That kind of uncertainty won't help.

Their signings this season have not been especially exciting either and Pirates fans would have been envious of the acquisitions made by their bitter rivals Kaizer Chiefs.

And while it can't be said there's a crisis at Pirates, there are a lot of areas of concern, which added together, don't inspire confidence about the team turning the corner.

Injuries have also hit them this season, while up front, they are crying out for a goal poacher – previous coach Josef Zinnbauer’s reluctance to trust in Gabadinho Mhango has seen the Malawian battling to replicate his previous form.

Considering Bucs' superior resources, considering their fan-base is far bigger than Swallows, it’s great credit to the Birds that they are flying high. For Pirates fans, the last five or six years have become a period of their history they would rather forget.

How long that’s going to go on for is the concerning question - certainly the Sea Robbers seem some distance off the PSL’s yardstick side, Mamelodi Sundowns, and that gap only seems to be growing.