Origi dedicates game-winning goal to stricken team-mate Salah

The Belgium international striker said he hoped his team would finish the season in style after his clutch goal gave the Reds three points

Divock Origi has said he just ‘tried to do whatever I can’ after his late goal snatched all three points for in their Premier League game with Newcastle.

It was the second time this season that the 24-year-old international has scored a crucial goal towards the end of the game to earn a win for his team.

Origi also scored against in the 96th minute back in December to earn his club a 1-0 victory.

The goal in today’s game came in the 86th minute with Liverpool drawing 2-2.

Christian Atsu scored in the 20th minute to cancel out Virgil van Dijk’s early opener. Mohamed Salah struck back before the half hour, only for Salomon Rondon to claw the Magpies back level shortly after half-time.

Origi rose highest to nod home a Xherdan Shaqiri free kick and return Liverpool to the top of the table.

After the game the striker paid tribute to his team’s fighting spirit.

"Today was a big fight, we knew that beforehand. It wasn't easy but in the end we showed our fighting spirit and got the three points,” Origi told Sky Sports immediately after the game.

"I just tried to do whatever I can. I'm happy for the team. We work so hard and it's a crucial part of the season. We just had to fight for the three points."

When asked about the thrilling title race with , who play Leicester on Monday evening, the Red’s hero said that his team wanted to finish it in style.

"It's a lot of emotion but we have to control it. It's very exciting, it's a special season but we want to finish it in style. Hopefully it goes our way,” he continued.

Article continues below

Liverpool’s jubilation was tempered by an injury to talismanic striker Salah, whose goal was his 22nd of the season.

The international was stretchered from the field in the 73rd minute with an apparent head injury

“We felt like we had to do it for Mo, who had to come off. We felt like we had to fight for the three points,” Origi added.