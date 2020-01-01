Opoku: Amiens sign Ghana and Udinese centre-back

The 23-year-old Ghana international has rejoined the Stade de la Licorne outfit for a second spell with the club

Ligue 2 side have announced the signing of Nicholas Opoku on a season-long loan from side .

The defender has been with the Italian club since the summer of 2018 when he joined from Tunisian side .

The centre-back made 19 league appearances for the White and Blacks before teaming up with the Unicorns temporarily in January.

Opoku only featured seven times for the Stade de la Licorne outfit before the outbreak of coronavirus in March which forced the 2019-20 season to be abruptly concluded.

The defender returned to his parent club following the expiration of his loan contract with Amiens but has now sealed another temporary deal with the French club.

The Stade de la Licorne outfit also have an option to acquire the 23-year-old permanently after satisfactory performances.

“Amiens SC and Udinese have agreed to loan Nicholas Opoku,” read a statement from the club website.

“Amiens SC are pleased to announce the return to the club of Nicholas Opoku. Already loaned to Amiens SC last season, Nicholas Opoku returns to Picardy for this new 2020-2021 season. “

Opoku started his career in his country, , with Kumasi Corner Babies before joining Berekum in 2016.

After a season with the club, he moved to to team up with Club Africain and made 18 league appearances for the North African club before moving to to sign for Udinese.

Opoku has featured for Ghana U17 and U20 teams and made his senior international debut against the United States in July 2017.

The 23-year-old centre-back has now made four appearances for the West Africans and will hope to feature consistently for his new club for a chance to enjoy regular call up to the Black Stars.