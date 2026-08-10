Open letter with signatures from important figures: UEFA and Co. step up their criticism of Gianni Infantino

"Football is the world's greatest shared passion. It belongs neither to an individual nor to an institution," they wrote in an open letter to the "football family". FIFA's recent growth had indeed been "real", but had "never been the work of a single person".

Alongside Ceferin, Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, president of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), and Victor Montagliani, head of the confederation for North and Central America and the Caribbean (CONCACAF), also signed the letter. It also carries the signatures of the respective general secretaries of the continental confederations. They said they were speaking jointly as "confederations representing their members".

"Leadership in football" comes with the duty "to serve the football family that has entrusted this responsibility to you", the letter states: "When trust is broken through deception, when one person places themselves above the collective that entrusted them with authority, then that duty has been neglected." The letter stopped short of naming Infantino.

The authors said they were not trying to divide the member associations or reverse jointly made decisions, such as the awarding of World Cups, but rather seeking "something more fundamental: the integrity of the game and the integrity of those elected to lead it."

FIFA most recently backed Gianni Infantino

At the weekend, the world governing body backed Infantino and hit out at his critics. "It is becoming increasingly clear that there are targeted and ongoing efforts by some actors to undermine FIFA and their president," FIFA said in a statement. The expected response has now arrived.

Still, even FIFA's admission of "mistakes" over the process behind the investor deal, which has since collapsed, failed to convince the leading figures of the continental confederations. They renewed their accusation that there had been a deliberate plan to present football's institutions with a fait accompli. "A proposal brought forward under time pressure and pushed towards a deadline without meaningful consultation, before the member associations had been able to properly examine its terms, is not the result of an oversight but the result of an intention aimed at restricting control," the letter says.

For Ceferin and Co., the attempt to "sell the FIFA World Cup" amounted to "a fundamental breach of trust towards precisely those institutions that FIFA is actually supposed to serve". They also criticised the fact that FIFA's promised review of the incidents of recent weeks will not be carried out entirely by an independent body. "There is silence where there should be accountability, and distance where there should be openness."

Infantino, who remains the only declared candidate for the election in March 2027, has faced heavy criticism since the surprise unveiling of the investor plan that has since been withdrawn.