Onyekuru's assist and Feghouli's double power Galatasaray to victory over Kayserispor

The Nigeria international made an impressive eight-minute cameo for the Lions on his return to the Turkish top-flight on Sunday

forward Henry Onyekuru marked his Turkish Super Lig return with an assist while 's Sofianne Feghouli scored a brace in their 4-1 win over Kayserispor on Sunday.

Feghouli scored his two goals in the second half and Onyekuru, who came in as an 82nd-minute substitute, helped his Algerian teammate to wrap up the emphatic win in stoppage time.

The Super Eagles attacker left on loan in January in search for regular playing time, and he will be aiming to inspire Fatih Terim's side to defend the league title they won last season.

The victory stretched Galatasaray's unbeaten run to eight matches across all competitions, and they are sixth in the Super Lig table with 36 points after 20 matches - five points adrift of the top spot.

They visit Alanyaspor for a Turkish Cup match on February 5 before Sunday's league fixture against Kasimpasa.