Nigeria striker Henry Onyekuru has explained why he made a crying gesture to the Fenerbahce supporters during a match in August.

Onyekuru ended Fenerbahce’s long unbeaten run

Fans booed and jeered him

He responded with a crying gesture

WHAT HAPPENED? The Adana Demirspor forward had to deal with jeers and boos from the home crowd in a Super Lig game that ended 4-2 in favour of Fenerbahce on August 22.

The forward won a penalty that gave Adana Demirspor their first goal before he provided an assist for the second one during the third matchday clash in the Turkish league.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "I knew when I started the match that I would face reactions," Onyekuru explained.

"With the goal, I scored while playing in Galatasaray, Fenerbahce's 20-year unbeaten streak ended. I knew that there would be anger against me because of this.

"I am not one to react to such events when I go out on the field. On the contrary, this situation motivates me more. It's a situation. I got past the insult, and when this was done to my family, my mother, my father, and my children, I also reacted."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Onyekuru made a return to Turkey after a one-year loan spell with Olympiakos of Greece.

He would be hopeful of having an impressive run with Adana Demirspor after he failed to impress with the Greek outfit.

WHAT NEXT FOR ONYEKURU: After playing 84 minutes and not scoring during their 1-1 draw with Gaziantep last time out, the Super Eagle will hope for a better outing in their next game against Kasimpasa on October 15.