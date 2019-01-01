Onyekuru scores first career hat-trick as Galatasaray demolish Ankaragucu

The Nigeria international took his tally to nine goals this season to help Yellow-Reds maintain their form

Henry Onyekuru scored his first career hat-trick in Galatasaray’s 6-0 demolition of Ankaragucu in a Turkish Super Lig tie.

After a four-game winless run, the Yellow-Reds returned to winning ways with a 4-2 victory over Sivasspor and consolidated on the impressive performance by thrashing Mustafa Kaplan’s men at the Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi Turk Telekom Stadium on Saturday.

The Nigeria international who made his 16th appearance for the side since his loan switch from Everton was in a blistering form in the game.

After Sinan Gumus’ opener, the 21-year-old doubled the lead in the 21st minute with Senegal international Badou Ndiaye providing the assist.

Gumus completed his brace five minutes later before the former Anderlecht player scored his second in the encounter on the hour mark.

Onyekuru wrapped up his hat-trick three minutes later before Ndiaye got a goal of his own to complete the riot.

With the win, Galatasaray moved to the second spot in the league log with 32 points from 18 games.

Article continues below