Onyekuru scores again for Adana Demirspor in home win against Sivasspor

The Super Eagle was among the goals as the Blue Lightnings picked their second straight victory in the top-flight

Nigeria international Henry Onyekuru continued with his fine start to the season in Turkey after helping Adana Demirspor secure a 3-0 Super Lig victory against Sivasspor on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Super Eagle, who joined the Blue Lightnings from Olympiacos on a season-long loan that ends after the 2022-23 campaign, with an option to buy, scored the second goal in the 51st minute after Morocco international Younes Belhanda had put his side ahead in the 41st minute.

Nigeria prospect Babajide David then wrapped up the emphatic win with a beautifully taken goal in the 70th minute to hand the Blue Lightnings their second straight win at Novo Estadio de Adana.

Demirspor manager Vincenzo Montella kept faith with Onyekuru and handed him another start and he almost scored the opener in the 12th minute when he left his markers with speed, but after trying to chip the ball over keeper Muammer Yıldırım, it rolled out for a goal-kick.

However, with four minutes left to the half-time break, Demirspor took a deserved lead when Senegal international Badou Ndiaye released Belhanda, who in turn unleashed a low effort past Yıldırım.

Demirspor continued to search for more goals in the second period but they were forced to wait until the 51st minute when Onyekuru met a cross from his compatriot David, to sneak it past the advancing keeper.

David then ensured Demirspor fans went home happy when he scored the third with 30 minutes left to the final whistle. Britt Assombalonga of the Democratic Republic of Congo, also featured for Demirspor but was withdrawn for Mario Balotelli in the 63rd minute.

Meanwhile, Cameroon international Clinton N'Jie turned out for Sivasspor until the 70th minute when he was replaced by Erdogan Yesilyurt.

Onyekuru has now scored two goals for Demirspor in the top-flight. On his debut game, he was on target as Demirspor defeated Giresunspor 3-2 at the Cotanak Sports Complex last Sunday.

He will hope to continue his fine start when Demirspor travel to face Fenerbahce at Sukru Saracoglu on August 22.