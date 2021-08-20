Onyekuru: Nigeria star reacts after making Olympiacos debut in Europa League win

The Super Eagle was introduced in the second half of their home game as they claimed the advantage heading into the return leg

Nigeria international Henry Onyekuru was delighted to have made his debut for Olympiacos in their 3-0 Uefa Europa League victory over Slovan Bratislava on Thursday.

The 24-year-old, who joined the Greece giants from Ligue 1 club Monaco on a permanent deal, was introduced in the 74th minute for Mathieu Valbuena as his side took the advantage heading into the return leg fixture.

It was Guinea player Aguibou Camara who put Olympiacos ahead in the 37th minute before Senegal's Pape Cisse added the second in the 52nd minute for a 2-0 half-time lead at Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium.

In the 68th minute, Olympiacos were 3-0 up after defender Vasil Bozhikov turned the ball into his own net a sweeping cross from Cisse and seven minutes later, Onyekuru came on for his debut.

Though he did not find the back of the net, Onyekuru created two chances which were not converted by Cisse, and also watched his powerful shot from outside the 18-yard box go inches wide.

Blessed to play my first minutes for my new club. We walked away with the victory and looking forward to the second leg!🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/X7U6G77ehB — Henry Onyekuru (@henryconyekuru) August 20, 2021

Onyekuru has revealed his delight at making his first start and promised more in the second leg.

“Blessed to play my first minutes for my new club,” Onyekuru wrote on his social media pages, “We walked away with the victory and looking forward to the second leg.”

In a previous interview, Onyekuru promised to help Olympiacos achieve their target of the season.

“I know it is a big club in Greece, one of the biggest and they have good ambition and target every season and they are always in the Champions League,” Onyekuru said.

Article continues below

“I also know of two Nigerians who played here before and I am just here to contribute and keep on pushing and also to be champions countless times, achieve more goals and aims with the club.

“I am happy to be here and ready to achieve more with the club.”

Onyekuru will hope to start in the return leg when they face Slovan on Thursday before they start their Super League campaign against Lamia on August 27.