Onyedika: Club Brugge sign Nigeria prospect from FC Midtjylland

The 21-year-old has switched clubs after leaving the Danish outfit and signs a long term deal with the reigning champions

Nigeria prospect Raphael Onyedika has sealed a transfer move to Belgium Pro League outfit Club Brugge.

The top-flight champions have confirmed the 21-year-old has signed a five-year contract until 2027 to leave Danish side Midtjylland.

"Club Brugge and FC Midtjylland reached an agreement today about the definitive transfer of Raphael Onyedika," the club confirmed on their official website.

"Onyedika [21] is a defensive midfielder who can also play centrally in the defence. He was trained at the Nigerian FC Ebedei and came to Europe in 2019. After a loan to FC Fredericia, he broke through last season with the main squad of Midtjylland.

"Onyedika impressed in the Danish top league and in the Europa League and won the cup. His good performances were rewarded with an election as the best young player in Denmark."

Speaking after acquiring the services of the player, Brugge coach Carl Hoefkens revealed he was looking forward to work with the player.

“I hope to see him [Onyedika] very soon with us, I just want to work with the best players possible. I know he’s quality, so I’m looking forward to it," Hoefkens told the same portal.

Onyedika used to play street football before joining FC Ebedei's academy at the age of 15. After three years in Ebedei, he joined the academy of FC Midtjylland in Denmark, an affiliate club to FC Ebedei, shortly after his 18th birthday.

In his first full season in Midtjylland, he impressed in the U19 League and in the Uefa Youth League with his physique, speed and playing style.

Onyedika will now get a chance to play in the Champions League where Brugge have been drawn in Group B alongside FC Porto, Atletico Madrid and Bayer 04 Leverkusen.