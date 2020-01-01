Onyango: Uganda and Mamelodi Sundowns custodian reveals motivation by his children

The Cranes shot-stopper has been in South Africa since 2011 where he is rated as one of the best goalkeepers in the top tier

goalkeeper and skipper Denis Onyango has revealed the presence of his children in the stadium inspires him.

The 35-year-old is married to Barbara Namubiro with whom he has sired four children and the shot-stopper has explained the impact his family has when they attend matches.

"Having my kids at the stadium is very important for me as a father and a parent because it inspires me and motivates me knowing that my kids and my family are watching me in the stands," the Sundowns keeper told the club's official portal.

"It is one thing that I believe it teaches our kids how to work hard and it makes our kids become winners because when they see their father on the pitch, giving his best, they learn one or two things from me and they get to understand that sometimes the game is about winning and losing."

The experienced goalkeeper believes by bringing his children to the stadium, it increases their love for the game and sharpens their future.

"If you give your best as a father on the pitch, it really inspires them and motivates them to love the game and to become better people in the future, which we all want as parents," Onyango continued.

The Kampala-born keeper has been at the Tshwane-based outfit since 2011. He, however, found first-team football hard to come and it resulted in a loan move to .

After being recalled by Sundowns in 2014, he deputised for Kennedy Mweene and Wayne Sandilands.

As of the 2015/2016 season, injuries forced Masandawana coach Pitso Mosimane to use Onyango regularly.

The 35-year-old then repaid his manager's faith in him with superb performances, winning the Premier Soccer League ( ) and Caf African titles that season

Onyango is now so highly respected within the football fraternity that he is currently ranked in the top ten goalkeepers in the world, according to the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS).

The custodian has played a crucial role for Uganda to qualify for two editions of the held in Gabon and .

He had contemplated retiring from the national team after the 2019 Afcon but made up his mind to continue serving the East Africa nation.



