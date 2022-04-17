Onyango slammed by Mamelodi Sundowns fans after costly error in Caf CL loss to Petro de Luanda
A section of Mamelodi Sundowns fans believes legendary Uganda goalkeeper Denis Onyango was at fault and should consider retiring after a 2-1 defeat to Petro de Luanda in the first leg of the Caf Champions League quarter-final on Saturday.
Prior to the game, the Brazilians had not tasted a loss in the ongoing continental campaign. In the game staged at the Estadio 11 de Novembro in Luanda, Lyle Lakay opened the scoring with a well-taken free-kick to hand Masandawana the lead, but goals from Tiago Azulao and Yano propelled the 15-time Angolan champions to a narrow victory.
For the hosts' second, Onyango failed to handle Tiago Azulao's cheeky backheel attempt at the near post - allowing Yano to pounce and fired home from close range.
Some Masandawana supporters feel the 36-year-old former Cranes custodian should be held accountable for the loss and consider hanging up his gloves.
Despite falling away in the first meeting, a section of the Masandawana faithful is optimistic the defending Premier Soccer League champions will get the needed result in the second leg to advance.
Should Onyango consider retiring? What are the chances of Mamelodi Sundowns making it to the semis of the Caf Champions League? Let us know in your comment below.