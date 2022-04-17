Onyango slammed by Mamelodi Sundowns fans after costly error in Caf CL loss to Petro de Luanda

Seth Willis
The 36-year-old conceded twice as Masandawana fell for the first time in the continental competition this season

A section of Mamelodi Sundowns fans believes legendary Uganda goalkeeper Denis Onyango was at fault and should consider retiring after a 2-1 defeat to Petro de Luanda in the first leg of the Caf Champions League quarter-final on Saturday.

Prior to the game, the Brazilians had not tasted a loss in the ongoing continental campaign. In the game staged at the Estadio 11 de Novembro in Luanda, Lyle Lakay opened the scoring with a well-taken free-kick to hand Masandawana the lead, but goals from Tiago Azulao and Yano propelled the 15-time Angolan champions to a narrow victory.

For the hosts' second, Onyango failed to handle Tiago Azulao's cheeky backheel attempt at the near post - allowing Yano to pounce and fired home from close range.

Some Masandawana supporters feel the 36-year-old former Cranes custodian should be held accountable for the loss and consider hanging up his gloves.

Despite falling away in the first meeting, a section of the Masandawana faithful is optimistic the defending Premier Soccer League champions will get the needed result in the second leg to advance.

