Onyango slammed by Mamelodi Sundowns fans after costly error in Caf CL loss to Petro de Luanda

A section of Mamelodi Sundowns fans believes legendary Uganda goalkeeper Denis Onyango was at fault and should consider retiring after a 2-1 defeat to Petro de Luanda in the first leg of the Caf Champions League quarter-final on Saturday.

Prior to the game, the Brazilians had not tasted a loss in the ongoing continental campaign. In the game staged at the Estadio 11 de Novembro in Luanda, Lyle Lakay opened the scoring with a well-taken free-kick to hand Masandawana the lead, but goals from Tiago Azulao and Yano propelled the 15-time Angolan champions to a narrow victory.

For the hosts' second, Onyango failed to handle Tiago Azulao's cheeky backheel attempt at the near post - allowing Yano to pounce and fired home from close range.

Some Masandawana supporters feel the 36-year-old former Cranes custodian should be held accountable for the loss and consider hanging up his gloves.

We really should move away from Onyango. The time is now — #BuyBlack (@Gino_MSFC) April 16, 2022

Grand sharp our new director should scout for a goal keeper cause Onyango and Kennedy are old. Pieterse is 30 but has alot of mistakes, likes dribbling and as you know we always play from the back. as for 28yr old Goss im not 100% happy — Sam Khumalo🇿🇦 (@Trojan_Horse112) April 16, 2022

Dennis Onyango. Poor game

Brian Onyango. Poor game

Lebusa. Poor game.

T Mokoena poor game.



Pls nxt game I DNT Wana see any of the above on the pitch.. https://t.co/PJ0NeaU1xc — GM TLADI (@gm_tladi) April 16, 2022

D. Onyango, M. Lebusa, T. Morena and Mokoena out for Mweene or Peiterse, De Reuck, Domingo/Maboe/Maema and Maluleka, then our chances of winning are higher. Also get Kapinga ready to replace Zwane — Gem (@psmzwa1) April 16, 2022

Fans: "We forgive Onyango"



Onyango: "You'll have to do it again"



😭😭😭 — Stay Shining! 🙂 (@SefularoMogapi) April 16, 2022

Madam chair the coaches were wrong to start the away game with a 3-4-3, underestimated that team. Secondly Dennis Onyango and Lebusa needs to be dropped! https://t.co/tdUVI9IQVQ — Ken Jali (@KenMagne) April 16, 2022

@Masandawana D. Onyango plus Lebusa = Disaster 🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽 — Thanjeking (@SabeloThan) April 16, 2022

Wendell must do what is necessary now, Onyango has been exhausted. — Sqwayi 🇿🇦 (@Lindani_031) April 16, 2022

I think Dennis Onyango time is up at MAMELODI SUNDOWNS, he is our legend and we appreciate his contributions. — Moemedi 🇿🇦 (@thwanemoemedi) April 16, 2022

Despite falling away in the first meeting, a section of the Masandawana faithful is optimistic the defending Premier Soccer League champions will get the needed result in the second leg to advance.

We are Mamelodi Sundowns 👆 we are coming to the stadium to cheer you up champs 👆👆👆 — Sammy Makgate 👆👆 (@Betera92) April 16, 2022

We tried... Made some crucial errors... But at this level, even the smallest mistake is punished.



We should be able to comfortably beat Petro in Jozi so long we remain disciplined.



We are Mamelodi Sundowns 🇧🇷👆💛💚💙 #CAFCL — Khubisa boy (@sandile_khubisa) April 16, 2022

The snake is gonna be so mad in the 2nd leg. We are Mamelodi Sundowns 💀😭💔 — Leigh 👆🏽💛 (@SiswanaLindi) April 16, 2022

Not a good Day for the Yellow Nation but we still believe that they will make it to the finals.



All to play for! We gear up for the return leg! @Masandawana



Atlético Petroléos 2️⃣➖1️⃣ Mamelodi Sundowns #Sundowns #JEEMC3 #TotalEnergiesCAFCL pic.twitter.com/dZsQ9yEN5P — JEEMC (@JEEMC3) April 16, 2022

The score could have been embarrassingly high but we thank the heavens for being on our side.



Not all is lost. The best team won. Back to the drawing board.#MamelodiSundowns #Sundowns #PetrodeLuanda #TotalEnergiesCAFCL



👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👆🏾👆🏾👆🏾👆🏾👆🏾👆🏾👆🏾 — Lloyd Matlou (@LloydBanxx) April 16, 2022

Very unfortunate... Not the results we wanted...

But we are Mamelodi Sundowns 👆🏾👆🏾 @Masandawana

We will finish the job at home on the return leg#Sundowns #CAFchampionsleague — Simon Movundlela (@tabanemovzs) April 16, 2022

Should Onyango consider retiring? What are the chances of Mamelodi Sundowns making it to the semis of the Caf Champions League? Let us know in your comment below.