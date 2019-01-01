Onyango mistake to blame for Mamelodi Sundowns defeat - Mosimane

The Masandawana boss was not happy with their defeat to Abafana Bes’thende on Sunday afternoon

In the wake of their 3-2 loss to on Sunday afternoon, coach Pitso Mosimane bemoaned the tough encounter against the Durban-based club.

‘Jingles’ stated it was a difficult match against coach Steve Komphela’s side but feels his side committed an error through goalkeeper Denis Onyango.

On the other hand, the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) Coach of the Season explained that they tried to resort to speed but were unable to snatch a late draw.

"As I said difficult game, what can you say difficult conditions for both teams obviously. The biggest mistake by our number one goalkeeper Denis Onyango, it happens, it's the conditions," Mosimane told SuperSport TV.



"He applied the wrong technique and the ball bounced differently but it's okay, we accept defeat."



"We tried to get the speed behind, that change helped us, that's why 'Vila' Sibusiso Vilakazi managed to go through on the right once or twice. I though [Divine] Lunga could've been booked on that foul because the referee spoke to him three times.



"I thought the third time he was going to book him but he didn't, it's okay. We got the goal, we could've scored another one in the last minute, to be honest, but it's okay, it's difficult conditions, a difficult game for us. I never thought we'll lose this game."

The defeat leaves the reigning PSL champions second on the table as they trail by 10 points, and will now get ready to face the same opponent in the Telkom Knockout Cup semi-finals.

The TKO Cup clash is scheduled for Saturday, November 23.