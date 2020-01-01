Onyango: Mamelodi Sundowns will win the Caf Champions League if they reach the final

The former SC Villa star was part of the team that last won the continental trophy and is confident of a similar gong

goalkeeper Denis Onyango has set his sights on the Caf and the Club World Cup in the next campaign.

Onyango has established himself as one of the dependable and regular members of Masandawana and the Ugandan skipper is now hoping to achieve more with the Premier Soccer League ( ) giants.

They won the league title in dramatic fashion and, therefore, will be part of the Champions League competition again. Onyango won the continent's premier trophy with Sundowns in 2016 after beating African giants 3-1 on aggregate and is now after another title.

“Winning the Champions League again is our main target but it’s not easy because teams are strong out there,” Onyango told Football256.

“But the good thing is that we have been playing up to the quarter-finals and semi-finals. We haven’t gone up to the final ever since we won it but we believe when we get a chance to reach the final, we shall win it again.

“That’s the mentality that has been installed in the players, the young and the new players to try and fight.

“It’s always an adventure out there but it’s possible, we just need to concentrate a little bit more, fight a little bit more and take our chances because Champions League football is all about taking your chances.

“I think things will be okay for us as we will also try to win the Champions League for the second time.

“We have to fight and win it so that we can get the second star, we also want to go back to the Club World Cup which is a nice tournament.”

After winning the Telkom Knockout and Nedbank Cup, the former SuperSport United custodian is hopeful of retaining the league title in the next campaign.

“Next season we are looking at trying to win the league again for the fourth time in a row,” the Cranes’ skipper added.

“Of course, it will be difficult but we are not going to just give it away to anyone, they must fight for it and if they don’t deserve it, we shall retain it.

“Also, we have the MTN 8 which has proved to be hard to win but with new players and having continuity with all the existing players, we shall do it.

“Hopefully, it goes our way, it is a very difficult tournament because we don’t start well but we will see how it goes.

“The coach will have to give chances to new players and sometimes it is challenging but they need to fit in the system.”

Although Onyango did not feature in the last few matches, his side fought and won a third consecutive league title with Kennedy Mwene playing in his position.