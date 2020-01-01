Onyango: Former Bidvest Wits goalkeeper Goss has a bright future at Mamelodi Sundowns

The Masandawana veteran speaks at the imminent arrival of the former Clever Boys keeper

goalkeeper Denis Onyango has welcomed the signing of ex- counterpart Ricardo Goss and says the new keeper will bring competition and energy at Chloorkop.

The Masandawana number one, however, has challenged the 26-year-old gloveman to fight for his place under coach Pitso Mosimane next season.

Moreover, the international also looks at young shot-stoppers such as Jody February and Reyaad Pieterse’s qualities in the team, saying they will bring good competition.

“Goss coming into the team is a good signing, looking at his quality. He has done well for Wits and I believe he is one of the goalkeepers who has done fantastic work for them [Wits] when we were in the bubble, he conceded a few goals,” Onyango told the media.

“He is welcome at Sundowns. He is a young man with a lot of energy and he has got a bright future ahead of him.”

With the Cranes skipper having suffered an injury during the last few matches of the season, second-choice Kennedy Mweene was roped in to guide the club to their third Premier Soccer League ( ) title in a row.

However, the Zambian veteran was dropped in the final of the Nedbank Cup on Saturday night as they claimed a 1-0 win over Bloemfontein . Onyango wants support for each keeper, challenging Goss to work hard.

“We have to support each other when he comes through. He has to fight to get into the team because it is a different environment for him,” he added.

“We were also once new in the club and we had people who helped us to stabilize and try and play for the club. It is a new challenge for him and there is a little bit of a difference between Sundowns and Wits.

“He [Goss] has to work hard and get the team to the next level because that is the most important thing, it is not an individual thing.”

Speaking about the likes of February and Pieterse, Onyango is excited as he looks at the competitive environment they will all strive under.

“I believe he has the ability to do that and learn two or three things from us and we are still also learning from him as we are getting old because learning never stops,” Onyango continued.

“There’s Jody February coming through, there’s Abram [Ngcobo] from the development team and there is still Reyaad. It is going to be competitive but very good competition with the ‘keepers and we hope everyone will give his best.”