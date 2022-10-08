Onuachu shows Nigeria what they are missing as he scores twice for Genk in victory over Kortrijk

Nigeria striker Paul Onuachu scored twice to help his side Genk to a 2-1 victory over Kortrijk in a Belgian Pro League match on Saturday.

Onuachu put in a Man of the Match performance

Nigerian was on target for second straight game

The 28-year-old has had a slow start to the season

WHAT HAPPENED? The 28-year-old showed the Super Eagles what they are missing when he connected well with Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye’s pass to break the deadlock after 37 minutes before scoring a penalty 11 minutes from time to hand Genk the victory, after Comoros midfielder Faiz Selemani had cancelled out his earlier strike 13 minutes after the break.

It was the third goal of the season for Onuachu, who has now scored in back-to-back matches for Genk, having found the target in last week’s 2-1 victory away to Oostende.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite showing his prowess in front of goal for Genk, Onuachu has been snubbed by Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro since his appointment in May this year with the Portuguese tactician opting for the likes of Ahmed Musa, Victor Osimhen, Cyriel Dessers, Emmanuel Dennis, Taiwo Awoniyi, Kelechi Iheanacho and lately Terem Moffi ahead of him.

Onuachu, who has 17 caps and three goals for Nigeria, was Genk’s top scorer last season with 23 goals in all competitions, 19 in the league, having managed 35 in the previous campaign to win the Belgian Player of the Year, the Golden Boot and Golden Shoe awards.

He has, however, been slow off the blocks this season, his first goal coming on Matchday seven. His minutes have also been reduced given last week’s victory over Oostende was the first match in which he played all 90 minutes, having managed a combined 198 in the first six games, four of them as a substitute.

ALL EYES ON: Having opened his 2022-23 account last week, focus was on Onuachu on Saturday and he delivered the victory for Genk with his two goals which earned him the highest rating and Man of the Match award.

He played as the lone striker upfront and had a 100 per cent shot conversion rate given his two attempts on target yielded the brace while he managed a 75 percent pass accuracy after 21 of his 28 found its target.

THE VERDICT: Onuachu seems to have started regaining his old form as he now has three goals in two matches, and has also found the target in back-to-back games. It is also the second straight match in which he has played 90 minutes and his performances should have earned him an extended stay in the starting 11.

WHAT NEXT FOR ONUACHU? The striker will be keen to continue his scoring run when Genk visit fourth-paced Oud-Heverlee Leuven in their next league match on October 15 with his performances likely to increase pressure on Peseiro to call him into the Super Eagles squad for November’s friendlies against Costa Rica and Portugal.