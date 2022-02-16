Onuachu's goal wraps up Genk win over Mechelen

Paul Onuachu scored a goal to seal Genk’s 4-1 triumph over Mechelen in a Belgian First Division A encounter on Wednesday.

The goal came just three days after the 27-year-old secured maximum points for the Smurfs with the second goal in their 2-0 win over Standard Liege.

Luca Oyen got Genk off to a flying start in the fifth minute but Hugo Cuypers' equaliser immediately after the restart was not enough for Mechelen as goals from Mujaid Sadick, Theo Bongonda and Onuachu restored the hosts’ lead and their dominance at the Cegeka Arena.

Onuachu found the back of the net in the 86th minute, thanks to an assist from Junya Ito and he was replaced a minute later by Ivory Coast's Aziz Ouattara.

The Super Eagles star now has a tally of 15 goals after 23 First Division A games this campaign and he is currently the third-highest scoring player in the Belgian top-flight behind Saint-Gilloise's Deniz Undav (20 goals) and Royal Antwerp's Michael Frey (18 goals).

Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil was also in action for the Smurfs after replacing Ito in the final three minutes but he could not end his goal drought having scored just a goal so far in 16 league matches.

Genk are now eighth in the First Division A table with 41 points after 27 matches, a point behind seventh-placed Mechelen.

Meanwhile, Onuachu will be expected to continue his fine scoring run when Bernd Storck's men visit Anderlecht for their next league outing on Sunday.