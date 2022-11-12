Onuachu recalled, Iwobi and Osimhen in as Peseiro names Nigeria squad for Portugal clash

Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro has released his squad for the Portugal friendly with Victor Osimhen, Alex Iwobi and Paul Onuachu among those selected.

Iheanacho, Awoniyi, Musa missing from squad

Onuachu recalled after impressive showing

Osimhen returns after missing last friendly

WHAT HAPPENED? Osimhen is among the players recalled by the Portuguese tactician after missing the last friendly matches owing to injury.

The Napoli forward is currently enjoying great form in Serie A. Another player making a return is Onuachu, who has been on a goal-scoring run for KRC Genk in the Belgian Pro League.

Everton winger Alex Iwobi has also been named in the squad for the friendly set for Thursday at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ahmed Musa is among the players who did not make the cut for the build-up.

Others are Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho and Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi. Peseiro, however, recalled Tyronne Ebuehi, Oghenekaro Etebo while Joe Aribo of Southampton is also in the squad.

WHAT NEXT FOR NIGERIA? The Super Eagles will use the friendly as part of their preparations for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers set for next March.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Maduka Okoye (Watford FC, England); Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Adebayo Adeleye (Hapoel Jerusalem, Israel).

Defenders: William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa); Calvin Bassey (Ajax FC, The Netherlands); Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany); Chidiebube Duru (Rivers United); Tyronne Ebuehi (Empoli FC, Italy); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal); Bright Osayi Samuel (Fenerbahce FC, Turkey).

Midfielders: Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (Aris Thessaloniki, Greece).

Forwards: Moses Simon (Nantes FC, France); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Terem Moffi (Lorient FC, France); Paul Onuachu (Genk FC, Belgium); Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli, Italy); Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest, England).