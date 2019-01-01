Onome Ebi: Nigeria defender scores in Henan Huishang defeat

The veteran defender got the consolation goal in her side's fourth loss this season, against Changchun Dazhong

Onome Ebi scored in Henan Huishang's 2-1 loss to Changchun Dazhong in a Chinese Women's game on Saturday.

Henan, who suffered back-to-back defeats to Shanghai and Wuhua, failed to recover from their poor run of results in recent matches.

The visitors, on their part, were eyeing their second successive win in Zhengzhou following last week's 1-0 win over defending champions Dalian Quanjian.

Goals from Ren Guixin and Pang Fengyue ensured Changchun secured the important victory, but the Nigerian got a consolation for her side from the penalty spot at the Xiannongtan Stadium.

The latest goal means Ebi, who played the duration of the match, now has scored three league goals in six appearances for Henan this season.

The result leaves Henan in the sixth position on the Chinese top-flight log with four points from six games - just three above the drop zone.