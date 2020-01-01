Onomah and Kebano nominated for Fulham end-of-season awards

The Anglo-Nigerian and the DR Congo international could reap a reward for their efforts in helping the Cottagers return to the English to-flight

Josh Onomah and Neeskens Kebano have been nominated for Player and Goal of the Season awards.

Onomah teamed up with the Craven Cottage outfit last summer from Hotspur as part of the £25 million transfer that saw Ryan Sessegnon join Spurs.

The Anglo-Nigerian immediately became a key component of the Cottagers side and featured in 37 appearances across all competitions, scoring four goals and providing three assists.

The midfielder played 31 Championship games and made three appearances in the playoffs to help Scott Parker’s men secure promotion to the Premier League.

His performances in the campaign have seen him nominated for the best player of the season, while his well-struck effort in their playoff semi-final victory over has been shortlisted for the best goal in the campaign.

The 23-year-old will compete for the awards with his other teammates including the Democratic Republic of the Congo international Kebano.

Kebano has been with Fulham since the summer of 2016 when he arrived from Belgian First Division A side .

The 28-year-old winger scored five goals in 19 appearances, including two in the promotion playoffs as his contribution for the Cottagers in the campaign.

Kobano is shortlisted for the best player award while his strikes against Athletic and Cardiff have also been nominated for the Goal of the Season.

While the winger has represented the Democratic Republic of the Congo 19 times, Onomah is yet to make his international debut.

The 23-year-old has featured for U16, U17, U18, U19, U20 and U21 but he still eligible to play for .

Onomah will join the likes of Victor Moses, Alex Iwobi, Shola Ameobi and Ola Aina who previously starred for the European country before representing the Super Eagles, should he end up switching his allegiance.

The African stars will be expected to play a key role for Fulham in the 2020-21 Premier League season, which begins on September 12.