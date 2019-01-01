'Only small coaches have issues' - Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane hits back

The Masandawana mentor has explained why some players have been sidelined at the club

mentor Pitso Mosimane is adamant that he does not have favourites in the team.

This follows criticism levelled against the coach for his reluctance to utilize certain players.

With an abundance of talented players at his disposal, Mosimane has been left with the unenviable task of pleasing all of his troops.

However, Mosimane admits that while not everyone is able to start, it is the prerogative of the said players to prove him wrong when given the chance.

"I always say the best way for players to prove me wrong when they are not playing is to grab their chance when they get one,” Mosimane told the media.

Last season alone, players such as Jeremy Brockie, Oupa Manyisa, George Lebese and Andile Jali among others found themselves on the fringes after failing to impress the 54-year-old mentor.

Mosimane, though, maintains that it has nothing to do with egos.

"You can't have issues with players when you are a coach and the stakes are high. As a coach, you always want to win. So, why have issues with a player that can help you win games? Only small coaches have issues. If you prove me wrong, I will play you. If I have a player that can help me win games, I will play you,” he explained.

"When you do well and score, you don't do it for me. It's your job. Should we applaud you for coming to work? I don't have favourites. I want to keep my job. So, I must play the best players," he concluded.

While some players may feel aggrieved, Mosimane’s methods are certainly proving successful as Sundowns recently claimed back-to-back league titles.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, indications are that Sundowns could be headed for a clear-out in the off-season as the club looks to continue their dominance.