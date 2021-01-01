Only Kaizer Chiefs can stop Mamelodi Sundowns - Twitter reacts to Orlando Pirates humiliation
Mamelodi Sundowns sent a strong warning to their PSL rivals by securing an impressive 4-1 win over Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup quarter-final match on Thursday night.
Some had tipped the Buccaneers as the team that could stop Masandawana after the Tshwane giants extended their unbeaten record to 20 matches in the PSL with a 2-1 victory over Chippa United on Monday.
However, Sundowns thumped Pirates at Loftus Versfeld Stadium and now there are those who believe that Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu FC can stop in-form Masandawana.
Check out how Twitter reacted to the titanic clash between Sundowns and Pirates:
It’s only Kaizer Chiefs that can stop Sundowns ‼️#DStvPrem #Amakhosi4Life— #StraightOuttaGqebz (@Prince_Mzizi18) April 15, 2021
Amazulu will stop ✋ Sundowns,then on the 25th Chiefs will do the same.— SelloKenole32 (@sello15525395) April 15, 2021
The only team that will stop Sundowns is Kaizer Chiefs 🤞🏽 #NedbankCup2021 #Sundowns #Amakhosi4Life #DStvPrem #— Lesibana Rakgotho (@LesibaRakgotho) April 15, 2021
Sundowns v Pirates. Still the best game in South Africa.👌— Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) April 15, 2021
The whole league is against sundowns 🤣🤣 now it’s amazulu can stop them, then it’s chiefs that can stop them 🤦♂️🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/dGyXWfqkrc— Fitsport®️ (@FitsportSA) April 15, 2021
Sundowns is elite. 🤲🏾🥂That's just it. Leave Pirates... Come to the side that matters. 🥺❤️— Pablo Escobar. ❄️🤍 (@setso_ww) April 15, 2021
On a scale of 1-4 please rate the game been Pirates and Sundowns pic.twitter.com/3Vlh8f1owQ— Boikanyo (@Bkmat) April 15, 2021
The Hlompho and Sandilands Show continues.....— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) April 15, 2021
Sundowns 4-1 Pirates*
I watched Pitso Sundowns win trophies BUT this current Yellow is dangerous very dangerous. They play high quality football.— 🤞Mgobhozi wale Pirateş🇿🇦 (@_mamelodi_1937) April 15, 2021
Honestly all our boys showed up. Dominated pirates in every department. We exposed that whole defense. I saw happy jele chasing ghosts 😭😭😭💀💀💀. Little mako was send to the salon to go get a Hair cut . We are mamelodi sundowns 🥺— Maestro (@GreatMaestrojoy) April 15, 2021
Am laughing at the one behind me😂😂😂😂#NedbankCup2021#Sundowns vs #Pirates pic.twitter.com/rnY9OpJmqW— IG: @Ngcobo2010LFS (@Ngcobo2010) April 15, 2021
Mamelodi Sundowns signs the best players in this league, Kaizer Chiefs is able to poach some big names from them, Orlando Pirates signs players who are not ready to play for a big team, unless a team is being sold or there is a swap deal!— sibonelo sithole (@sibonelosithole) April 15, 2021
Maluti Fc 4 - 1 Pirates— Owesifazane wekhethelo (@ndhile_dlamini) April 15, 2021
Supersport 4 - 1 Pirates
Sundowns 4 - 1 Pirates
I feel for Pirates. Sundowns was murdering them😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9nguIL9OJv— Malume Reloaded🇸🇿♈ (@skinny_reloaded) April 15, 2021
Orlando Pirates style of play is holding and sharing the ball, now re raloka nonsense, even our wins are not beautiful.— Karabo Mokwele (@Karabo_Mokwele) April 15, 2021
I will celebrate a Sundowns win with pride because they play soccer not our finda-finda
Pirates needs to spend big money and buy international players from South America and Europe to match Sundowns.— Billy Bhaxha 🇿🇦 (@billyx2010) April 15, 2021
PSL cant go on like this. Abo Makaringe, Motshwari, Sandilas and them can go play for Baroka.
Truly speaking, as a #Pirates. Supporter i already forgot that we lost to #Sundowns earlier on tonight😀 YED we #OnceAlways Lost to a Small team! The only defeat that still hurting is that one of #KaizerChiefs ! Otherwise Fede @Masandawana Congrats trust funds Boys!👅— iGROOTMAAN LAMA 2000s! (@015_TMAN) April 15, 2021
Problem solved.#NedbankCup2021#Sundowns vs #Pirates#tyson pic.twitter.com/kBZu07Lxos— IG: @Ngcobo2010LFS (@Ngcobo2010) April 15, 2021
Pirates Saint Germain out— Kabelo Molekwa (@kabelomolekwa6) April 15, 2021
Bayern chiefs you next 🤣. #NedbankCup
Sundowns
I understand Joe man. You don't really know SA fixtures but it's not your fault. If you wanna see a proper football match, Chiefs v Sundowns is that match. You get to see nuances of football in that encounter not this one sided affair. U are used to rush rush football 4m the UK. https://t.co/MKSIr8nmDI— Mpangazitha | Ntombela | Malandela (@MathewsNtanzi) April 15, 2021
Let's not forget the meaning of #OnceAlways— Joseph Bertrand (@JoBertrand19) April 15, 2021
We are all disappointed, hurt, upset. But we will bounce back. As we always do. We still have the Confederations Cup to fetch and the #DStvPrem to finish on a high.
We are Orlando Pirates. We never surrender ☠️ pic.twitter.com/M6oLckfTDk
Sundowns 4-1 Pirates. Brilliant match. No VAR to ruin goals. Artificial crowd noise was excellent but could still hear the coaches. Possibly the most enjoyable game of football I've seen all season. #BabizeBonke— Grant James (@grantdesmidt) April 15, 2021
Referee just ended Pirates misery, 4-1 to Sundowns it ended.— Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) April 15, 2021
Sundowns They are a well oiled Machine - Gamela Thombeni— Sicelo Disco Mkhwanazi (@Nichola14808170) April 15, 2021
The counterpressing of Sundowns it's on another level 💯 🔥 🔥 🔥— NKOSI B.P 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@NKOSIBP_17) April 15, 2021
Let me leave this here🙃#Sundowns#Pirates pic.twitter.com/wmlBK0JxaM— Kemii (@KemiiPropane) April 15, 2021
yes, let's say it was a battle of stars, Sundowns simply switched off the weak star. Noise levels must be duly adjusted too😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oTfhTehkgg— Morobadi (@MorobadiK) April 15, 2021