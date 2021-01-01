Cup

Only Kaizer Chiefs can stop Mamelodi Sundowns - Twitter reacts to Orlando Pirates humiliation

Austin Ditlhobolo
@A_B_Ditlhobolo on Twitter
Some fans are backing Amakhosi to humble Masandawana, who are looking unstoppable at the moment

Mamelodi Sundowns sent a strong warning to their PSL rivals by securing an impressive 4-1 win over Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup quarter-final match on Thursday night. 

Some had tipped the Buccaneers as the team that could stop Masandawana after the Tshwane giants extended their unbeaten record to 20 matches in the PSL with a 2-1 victory over Chippa United on Monday.

However, Sundowns thumped Pirates at Loftus Versfeld Stadium and now there are those who believe that Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu FC can stop in-form Masandawana. 

Check out how Twitter reacted to the titanic clash between Sundowns and Pirates:

