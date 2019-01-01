Only Kaizer Chiefs are competing for the PSL title - Ntiya-Ntiya

The Amakhosi left back has revealed his ambitions as they prepare to face Amatsantsantsa A Pitori at home this weekend

defender Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya has vowed they will do everything in their power to turn things around and end their four-year trophy drought at Naturena.

The 22-year-old left-back has admitted it’s painful to see the Soweto giants going for a number of seasons with no silverware, but he is confident they will erase those memories this term.

Speaking ahead of the game against SuperSport United, the nippy defender expects a competitive encounter following their bright start in the Premier Soccer League ( ), adding it feels good to be back in action after serving his suspension.

“It is a must that we turn things around this season. We have to turn it around because it has been dry, it has been four seasons now without silverware,” Ntiya-Ntiya told reporters.

“I have also personally never won anything with the team, I need to win something," he added.

"I am disappointed but I understand that such things happen in football. But the ambition remains to win everything, obviously,” he explained.

“It is great to be back and help the team. But at the end of the day we are a team and if I am not playing there is someone else who will play. It is not about individuals,” he expressed.

“Having competition is a blessing because you have someone to keep you on your toes and pushing you to always do well,” responded the defender.

He also spoke about Saturday's game against coach Kaitano Tembo’s troops who are flying high following two consecutive wins over and .

“It will be a competitive game. They have won two in a row but so have we," he admitted.

"SuperSport have always been a big team, always in the top five and winning trophies,” continued the former MultiChoice Diski player.

“We have always given respect for that. But we will see. The break was a blessing because we got to watch and see how other teams play which is an advantage to us.

“I think Kaizer Chiefs and only Kaizer Chiefs are competing for the league,” he concluded.

With the eagerly anticipated clash set to be staged at the iconic FNB Stadium, Chiefs will target three wins out three PSL encounters.